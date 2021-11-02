2,000+ game deals available in Fanatical’s Big Birthday Bash celebration

Online game store Fanatical is celebrating its anniversary with game discounts, gaming equipment competitions with prizes from HP Omen, and a free mystery birthday gift when checking out.

The event marks Fanatical’s fourth year since evolving from Bundle Stars. Some of the top deals now live in The Big Birthday Bash include:

In addition to the thousands of deals going live throughout the week, when users spend $10 USD or more in a single order during the event (£8 GBP/€10 EUR) they’ll also get a free mystery birthday gift.

Fanatical is also giving users the chance to win over $200 worth of HyperX PC gaming prizes, courtesy of HP Omen – which one can enter here.