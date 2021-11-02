Product of the Day 2,000+ game deals available in Fanatical’s Big Birthday Bash celebration Over 2,000 game deals and free goodies at checkout are available from Fanatical during its Big Birthday Bash celebration. SharePrintTwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditTelegramWhatsApp Published 1 hour ago on 2 Nov 2021 Online game store Fanatical is celebrating its anniversary with game discounts, gaming equipment competitions with prizes from HP Omen, and a free mystery birthday gift when checking out. The event marks Fanatical’s fourth year since evolving from Bundle Stars. Some of the top deals now live in The Big Birthday Bash include: Resident Evil Village – Deluxe Edition (-40%), Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 3 (-51%), Control Ultimate Edition (-68%), Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition (-87%), Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition (-55%), Baldur’s Gate: The Complete Saga (-83%), Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (-50%), Chivalry 2 Special Edition(-20%), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition (-77%), and RimWorld(-18%). In addition to the thousands of deals going live throughout the week, when users spend $10 USD or more in a single order during the event (£8 GBP/€10 EUR) they’ll also get a free mystery birthday gift. Fanatical is also giving users the chance to win over $200 worth of HyperX PC gaming prizes, courtesy of HP Omen – which one can enter here. SharePrintTwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditTelegramWhatsApp Related Topics:product of the day Don't Miss Age of Empires IV — Out now on PC Continue Reading You may like Age of Empires IV — Out now on PC Acer’s new Chromebook turns heads – and displays Trending Movie of the Week3 months ago Africa and I – Out now on Showmax Cybersecurity3 months ago ‘Modern data’ is answer to SA’s ransomware scourge Product of the Day4 weeks ago SA Covid-19 vaccine certificates go live Stream of the Day3 months ago Busta 929 releases Undisputed Vol.2 EP Gadget of the Week1 month ago Gadget of the Week: Tecno makes Pro move in SA Product Reviews2 months ago Boost signal, boost remote working Audio/Visual3 months ago SA streaming becomes a flood Audio/Visual3 months ago Spending one week with BritBox