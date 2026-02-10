‘Aces of Thunder’ targets realistic air combat

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

From the studio behind ‘War Thunder’, the new flight sim focuses on detailed aircraft and historically based dogfights.

Physically accurate fighter plane models form the core of a new aerial warfare game, Aces of Thunder. The sim focuses on realistic air combat using historical aircraft. The game was developed by Gaijin Entertainment, the studio behind 2013’s War Thunder, and released last week (3 February 2026).

Although designed primarily for the latest generation of virtual reality (VR) headsets, Aces of Thunder includes a flat screen mode for players using traditional displays. Battles are experienced exclusively from the cockpit view, reinforcing immersion and placing an emphasis on situational awareness and aircraft handling. Full hands-on throttle and stick (HOTAS) support is included, alongside compatibility with gamepads and dedicated simulation rigs.

Photo courtesy Steam.

The game includes more than 20 flyable aircraft. The World War II lineup includes the American P 51 Mustang and P 63 Kingcobra, Germany’s Bf 109 and Fw 190, the Soviet Il 2 and Yak 9T, the British Spitfire, and Japan’s A6M3 Zero. The World War I selection features historically significant fighters including the Fokker Dr I, associated with Manfred von Richthofen, and the SPAD S XIII, flown by French ace René Fonck. Each aircraft is presented with an authentically detailed cockpit and historically accurate weaponry.

Combat takes place across 15 maps spanning three major World War II theatres, namely the Western Front, Eastern Front, and Pacific, alongside notable World War I frontlines. These environments are designed to reflect locations where key air battles shaped the course of the conflicts.

Photo courtesy Steam.

Aces of Thunder includes both single player missions and online multiplayer, allowing players to engage in dogfights against AI opponents or other pilots from around the world. Between missions, players can explore hangars in VR, offering a closer look at aircraft models and adding to the overall sense of presence.

Built around native OpenXR support, the sim is compatible with a wide range of VR headsets. Players can use VR controllers to interact directly with cockpit controls or connect physical HOTAS setups for a more traditional simulation experience. With its focus on realism, historical aircraft, and VR first design, the game positions itself as a specialised entry in the combat flight simulation genre.

Where to play Aces of Thunder

Aces of Thunder is available to play on PlayStation and PC via Steam.