Acer debuts ‘first’ Snapdragon C laptop

Acer has unveiled two new laptops: the Swift Spin 14 AI, powered by either the Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus; and the Aspire Go 15, which Acer says is the first laptop powered by the Snapdragon C platform in the mainstream segment.

The mainstream laptop segment typically refers to devices built for web browsing, productivity applications, video streaming, and remote work. These machines prioritise affordability, battery life, and portability over the advanced performance and premium features found in higher-end models. The Snapdragon C platform is designed to address those requirements.

The devices were revealed ahead of Computex 2026, one of the world’s largest annual technology trade shows, taking place in Taipei this week (2 to 5 June).

“Snapdragon X2 Series processors deliver leading performance combined with a highly portable, convertible design, coalescing to result in more than the sum of their parts in Acer Swift Spin 14 AI,” says James Lin, Acer GM for Notebooks. “With these synergies, this laptop powered by Snapdragon is the ultimate engine for high-output achievers who demand uncompromising speed, AI integrated processing, and multi-day battery life.”

Photo courtesy Acer.

Nitin Kumar, Qualcomm SVP and GM of compute and gaming, says: “Acer’s announcements reflect the strength and breadth of the Snapdragon portfolio from premium AI experiences with the Snapdragon X2 Series to accessible, everyday computing with the new Snapdragon C Platform. Together, these platforms are helping expand the Windows ecosystem, while giving our partners new opportunities to reach more users.”

Swift Spin 14 AI

The Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) is a convertible laptop powered by either the Snapdragon X2 Elite or Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. The device features a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 80 TOPS and is designed to support agentic and multi-modal AI workloads. It supports up to three external 4K monitors and can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Graphics are handled by an integrated Adreno GPU with DirectX 12.2 support, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Acer says the laptop can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life during video playback and up to 16.5 hours during web browsing. The device also supports fast charging through a USB 4 Type-C port with up to 100W DC input.

The Swift Spin 14 AI features 360-degree hinges that allow the device to operate in multiple modes, including laptop, presentation, collaboration, and tablet configurations. The laptop includes a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen display that supports both finger input and the bundled Acer Active Stylus 420. The stylus uses Wacom AES 2.0 technology, supports 4,096 pressure levels, and includes tilt detection. When stored in the integrated stylus garage, a 30-second charge provides up to 100 minutes of use, according to Acer.

Photo courtesy Acer.

The laptop measures 15.9mm to 16.5mm thick and weighs from 1.34kg. It features an aluminium chassis in cobalt blue and is certified to the MIL-STD-810H durability standard. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.1.

The Swift Spin 14 AI includes a 5MP IR camera with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. Acer says the camera can automatically lock the laptop when the user is away and provide reminders to take breaks. Video conferencing features include Acer PurifiedView, while three microphones and Acer PurifiedVoice technology provide AI-assisted noise cancellation. Audio is delivered through dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra Audio support, while Snapdragon Sound is supported when using compatible wireless earphones and earbuds. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Bluetooth LE Audio.

Photo supplied.

The Swift Spin 14 AI is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC that supports on-device AI features. These include Microsoft’s Click-to-Do feature, which enables context-aware actions based on content displayed on the screen. The laptop also includes Acer AI applications such as AcerSense, which provide productivity and system management tools.

The device features Acer My Key, a programmable shortcut key that can be configured to launch applications, websites, or Windows 11 features with a single press. According to Acer, these features are designed to support productivity, creativity, and personalisation.

Name Acer Swift Spin 14 AI Model SFSP14-Q51T Operating system Windows 11 Home Processor Snapdragon X2 Elite (12-core) with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (80 TOPS)Snapdragon X2 Plus with QualcommHexagon NPU (80 TOPS) Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display 14” 16:10 WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS; multi-touch 120 Hz sRGB 100% 300 nits display; Wacom AES 2.0 Stylus support, integrated stylus garage, 1200:1 contrast ratio Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Camera 5MP IR with Acer TNR solution, privacy shutter Audio DTS®X: Ultra with Snapdragon Sound; dual speakers, three microphones Ports Two USB-C ports (supporting USB4, DisplayPort USB Charging 5 V, 3 A) two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, audio jack Battery 65 Wh battery:Up to 23 hours battery life (based on video playback test results)Up to 16.5 hours under a web browsing scenario100 W PD adapter for fast charging Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Dimensions/weight 313.8 (W) x 230.2 (D) x 15.9-16.5 (H) mm (12.35 (W) x 9.07 (D) 0.63 – 0.65 (H) inches)1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Chassis materials and colour Aluminium chassis in cobalt blue Features Copilot+ PC, Acer PurifiedView, Acer PurifiedVoice, MIL-STD-810H certification

Acer Aspire Go 15

The Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) is powered by the Snapdragon C processor and is designed for everyday tasks such as web browsing, productivity applications, and media streaming. The laptop can be configured with up to 8GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage.

The device features a 15.6-inch display with narrow bezels and includes two full-function USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. AcerSense software provides access to device management functions, including battery, storage, and application settings.

According to Acer, the Aspire Go 15 is packaged in 100% recyclable materials and includes components made from post-consumer recycled plastic. The laptop is also Energy Star certified and EPEAT registered.

Name Acer Aspire Go 15 Model AG15-Q31P Operating system Windows 11 Home Processor Snapdragon C Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 16:9 aspect ratio Memory Up to 8 GB memory Storage Up to 512 GB storage Camera 1080p FHD webcam Audio Dual speakers Ports Two full function USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 1.4, Audio jack Battery 53 Wh battery Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 or above Features Copilot key, AcerSense, Acer My Key

Availability

The Acer Swift Spin 14 AI (SFSP14-Q51T) will be available in Europe, Middle East, and Africa from July 2026; North America from August 2026; and in Australia from the third quarter of 2026. Availability for the Acer Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) will be announced at a later date. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

* To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, contact an Acer office here.