JHB data centre expands with Vertiv

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The Parklands facility is using standardised infrastructure to support higher-density workloads and future capacity requirements.

Vertiv, a leader in critical digital infrastructure, has supported Open Access Data Centres (OADC) in standardising power and cooling infrastructure at its Parklands data centre in Johannesburg. This, says the company, enables faster capacity deployment, higher-density workloads and scalable growth without operational disruption.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) is a major subsidiary of the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC) Group. The subsidiary was created specifically to build, own, and manage carrier-neutral data centre infrastructure across Africa.

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Vertiv originally deployed the Parklands facility for a pan-African telecommunications provider. The prefabricated, modular data centre is Tier III-compliant and was designed to support phased expansion and changing workload requirements. By standardising on Vertiv infrastructure, OADC can accelerate deployments, support higher-density customer workloads, and expand data centre capacity without major redesigns.

The facility uses integrated Vertiv power protection, thermal management, containment, and energy storage, designed to adapt to changing load profiles, improve energy efficiency, and support long-term scalability.

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Today, Parklands supports hyperscaler and AI-driven organisations, where power density, thermal efficiency and deployment agility are critical. The IDC 8 data hall provides a modular, scalable infrastructure foundation designed to support evolving requirements while maintaining efficient operations. The recently commissioned IDC 10 hall builds on this approach, extending the same modular architecture into a traditional build while supporting performance, flexibility and product consistency for a mix of enterprise needs. This, says Vertiv, can help customers scale confidently as demand grows.

Marc Matthews, OADC engineering director and head of projects, says: “OADC made an executive decision to standardise on Vertiv infrastructure solutions. The Vertiv brand essentially sells itself; we don’t have to convince our clients of Vertiv efficiencies—which builds confidence from the outset. Vertiv’s technology is tried and tested, with an excellent reputation. Beyond the equipment itself, the local Vertiv team has also played a critical role in supporting our strategy, reinforcing OADC’s decision to appoint Vertiv as one of our preferred vendors.”

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Gary Chomse, Vertiv regional director for Central and Southern Africa, says: “Parklands reflects a broader shift in data centre design across Africa to prioritise flexibility, scalability and efficiency. By combining prefabricated modular infrastructure with high-performance power and cooling technologies, Vertiv is helping OADC scale capacity while maintaining operational resilience and efficiency.”

* Read the full case study on the Parklands deployment here .