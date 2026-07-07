Acer expands local Nitro laptop availability

Photo courtesy Acer.

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A new partnership with Syntech aims to strengthen the brand in South Africa, starting with the Nitro V15 laptop range.

Acer Africa has partnered with Syntech, a South African distributor of technology and gaming peripherals. Under the agreement, Syntech will support the growth, local availability, and retail market share of Acer’s Nitro gaming brand.

The initial product rollout centres on the Nitro V15 range, with configurations that include Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series and RTX 50-series graphics options, paired with AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors. The systems include high-refresh-rate displays, thermal management features, and a range of connectivity options. They are aimed at users who need a laptop for gaming, study, or creative work.

“By leveraging Syntech’s deep-rooted logistics infrastructure, robust reseller network, and dedicated focus on the gaming ecosystem, the partnership represents a major operational step forward for Acer Africa,” says the consumer electronics brand. “The collaboration is designed to make high-performance gaming hardware more accessible to casual players, esports enthusiasts, and student creators across the region.”

Photo courtesy Acer.

Glenn du Toit, Acer Africa country manager, says: “Our partnership with Syntech marks an exciting chapter for the Nitro brand in South Africa. The local gaming market demands agility, reliable inventory, and deep channel relationships. By partnering with Syntech, we are ensuring that our latest Nitro V15 systems are readily available across the country, supported by a partner who understands the unique landscape of South African retail and esports.”

Syntech will manage the comprehensive distribution pipeline for the brand, supporting steady supply chains and targeted marketing for local retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Jason Nell, Syntech senior private label product manager, says: “We are incredibly proud to welcome the Acer Nitro brand to our portfolio. Nitro has earned a phenomenal reputation globally for balancing premium specifications with incredible value. This partnership enables us to offer our channel partners a powerhouse laptop range that perfectly hits the sweet spot for South African gamers and creators looking for uncompromising performance.”

The new Acer Nitro range is available through Syntech’s authorised reseller network and major consumer retail partners.