Acer bundles 240Hz monitor with 4K AiTV

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Acer has launched a limited-time bundle that combines high-refresh-rate gaming and home streaming in one offer. South Africans can buy a 27” 240Hz gaming monitor for R3,499 and receive a free AiTV Streamer.

The deal is offered in partnership with the technology retailer Computer Mania until 23 March 2026.

In 2025, Acer announced two locally assembled commercial monitors, described as “a strategic move that underscores its commitment to the South African economy and the evolving needs of businesses”. Less than a year later, the company added three Nitro gaming monitors to the local lineup.

“Following the successful debut of the latest locally assembled gaming monitors, Acer Africa is turning up the heat for gamers,” said Acer in a press release. “The recently announced 24” and 27” Full HD monitors represent a major milestone for Acer in South Africa. By moving assembly locally, Acer is able to deliver cutting-edge specs, including the ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, at an aggressive price point tailored for the local market.”

The display included in the bundle is the Acer Nitro VGZ270 X1, a 27″ Full HD (1920×1080) monitor with an IPS panel, 0.5ms response time, up to 240Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility, and AMD FreeSync support. The device forms part of the three Nitro monitors locally assembled, which include the Acer Nitro VGZ240 X1 and VG270U X3ZA.

AiTV

The AiTV Streamer is a compact 4K streaming device that turns any HDMI-compatible screen into a Google TV smart platform. The device supports Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+, while delivering Ultra-HD 4K playback for movies and series.

The media box debuted at Comic Con Africa 2025, and was reviewed by Gadget shortly after.

Where to buy the bundle

The Acer Nitro VGZ270 X1 and Acer AiTV bundle is available via the Computer Mania website. The deal is strictly limited by stock availability and will run until 23 March 2026.