M-Pesa links wallets with PayPal

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A new integration aims to simplify cross-border payments for freelancers, creators and businesses in Tanzania.

Vodacom M-Pesa has partnered with PayPal to enable customers in Tanzania to transfer funds between the wallets through the M-Pesa Super App. The collaboration aims to make a significant step forward in expanding access to global digital financial services.

Through this integration, eligible M-Pesa customers will be able to deposit funds directly into their PayPal wallets and withdraw funds from PayPal back into their M-Pesa wallets. This aims to simplify international transactions for freelancers, developers, content creators, entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and other digitally connected customers.

According to the companies, the partnership comes at a time as demand grows for more seamless cross-border payment solutions among Tanzanians participating in international commerce, freelance work and digital services.

“Digital connectivity is creating more opportunities for Tanzanians to participate in the global economy, whether through freelancing, online business, content creation or cross-border commerce,” says Tulisindo Mlupilo, acting M-Pesa director. “Through this partnership with PayPal, we are making it easier for our customers to send, receive, deposit and access funds across platforms with greater convenience and confidence.”

Otto Williams, PayPal SVP and regional head and general manager for the Middle East and Africa, says: “Across the world, we are seeing continued growth in digital commerce and remote work participation globally. By enabling easier transfer of funds between PayPal and M-Pesa, through account linking, this partnership will help create a more seamless and convenient cross-border payment experience for customers in Tanzania.”

Customers can access the service directly through the M-Pesa Super App by linking their PayPal accounts to their M-Pesa wallets through a guided onboarding process designed to support secure and seamless transactions between the two platforms.

The partnership aims to strengthen M-Pesa’s position in digital financial services and innovation in Tanzania, while supporting broader efforts to drive financial inclusion and expand access to digital commerce opportunities.

Additional details on customer onboarding, transaction limits, timelines and service guidance will be shared through official Vodacom Tanzania Website and M-Pesa customer channels.