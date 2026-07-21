Acer backs African Gaming Championship

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The R150,000 ACGL esports tournament will be played on a range of Acer computers and monitors.

The African Gaming Championship (AGC), a multi-title esports tournament backed by Acer, begins today (16 July 2026) at GrandWest in Cape Town. The competition runs until Sunday (19 July) at the venue’s dedicated family entertainment and events complex.

AGC 2026 has a guaranteed prize pool of more than R150,000 across the following games: Valorant; Fortnite; EA FC 26; Call of Duty Mobile; Tekken 8; and Brawlhalla.

The African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) hosts the tournament with support from Acer, which is supplying the primary hardware through an extended strategic partnership. The equipment includes monitors and computers for the tournament floor, administrative desks, mobile streaming setups and competitive arenas.

Several of the games will be livestreamed , with commentary from a range of South African casters .

Photo supplied.

Alongside the main event, Acer is continuing as the headline supporter of the Nitro African Schools League (Nitro ASL), which provides schools and young gamers with a pathway into professional competitive gaming.

“Our continued partnership with ACGL for the African Gaming Championship 2026 reinforces our long-term commitment to esports on the continent,” says Glenn du Toit, Acer South Africa country manager. “We aren’t just supplying monitors and PCs; we are continuously investing in the infrastructure of African gaming. Combined with our expanding local hardware assembly operations in South Africa, this ongoing collaboration allows us to deliver high-performance, tailored solutions directly to the players, fans, and organisers who drive this community forward.”

Nick Holden, ACGL CEO, says: “AGC has always been about more than hosting tournaments. Our vision is to build an ecosystem where players can discover opportunities at every stage – from school esports to international competition – while creating a shared platform for organisers to host events and accelerate esports growth across Africa. The calibre of partners involved reflects the growing role of gaming in education, innovation and youth development.”

* View the AGC 2026 tournament brackets, registration schedules, and ticketing details on the ACGL website here .