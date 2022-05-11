Action strategy goes mobile with Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Players can collect over 60 heroes, villains, and monsters from the Warcraft universe and battle in an extensive single-player campaign and co-op play

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble, an action-packed mobile strategy game coming later this year to Android and iOS devices.

Designed for mobile and set in the beloved Warcraft universe, the game allows players to build armies with heroes and villains from Warcraft and battle it out in missions designed to test their tactical wits.

Players will be able to collect over 60 characters from across the Warcraft universe—brought to life as lovingly sculpted tabletop miniatures—and triumph through an epic single-player campaign with over 70 missions. They can also tackle cooperative missions with friends, and test their armies in a competitive player-versus-player mode.

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard,” says Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”

The game will test players’ ability to create miniature armies to effectively overcome each mission’s challenges. Players will build forces from their collections of minis, starting with their armies’ Leaders—which include Warcraft notables such as the Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmore—and fill in their rosters with rank-and-file Troop minis and powerful Spells.

Each single-player mission presents its own distinct, bite-sized strategic puzzle to solve, and players will have to nimbly adapt their tactics in real-time to overcome these frantic challenges. Apart from the over 70 missions that make up the single-player campaign, players can also tackle Dungeons, which present distinct, sequential challenges.

In addition, players will take on demanding cooperative activities (such as Raids) and battle opponents in PvP matches, and they will also be able to join Guilds, which will allow them to chat with their comrades, plan their adventures, and work toward collective rewards. Players will continually earn in-game currency to add to and level-up their collections by simply playing the game or through purchases from the in-game shop. More information on the in-game shop, including pricing and inventory, will be available at a later date.

Starting soon, select players in certain regions will be able to join the beta test for Warcraft Arclight Rumble. For more information, visit Warcraftrumble.blizzard.com.