New game captures 90s RPG magic

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘Passageway of the Ancients’, players solve a terrible crime in the world of Aieryon.

Inspired by classic computer roleplaying games (RPGs) from the ‘90s and a few from the early 2000s, Passageway of the Ancients puts players in the world of Aieryon – the galaxy’s sole remaining magical planet – where they explore the city of Ithgar to solve an unspeakable crime.

Players are tasked with surviving against deadly creatures while gathering clues, managing a party, and levelling up characters. Key elements to finding better loot include picking locks and solving Runic puzzles.

Dragonkindt mechanics

A distinct aspect of Passageway of the Ancients is its dual-persona system, where players navigate the world with dual personas – a public one and a hidden Dragonkindt form. Managing when to reveal the Dragonkindt identity becomes crucial to progressing in both combat and exploration.

The combat mechanics combine turn-based tactics with real-time decision-making. Customisation options allow for a personalised experience, giving players the freedom to shape their characters and develop their abilities through magical items found throughout their journey.

Where to play

Passageway of the Ancients is available on Steam from today (16 October 2024) at a price of $14.99, with a launch discount of 25%. The full price of $19.99 takes effect on 30 October.