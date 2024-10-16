Exorcist reawakens 50 years later

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Exorcist: Believer’ stars cast members from the 1973 original whose characters deal with demonic possessions once again.

In the supernatural horror The Exorcist: Believer, Ellen Burstyn (as Chris MacNeil) and Linda Blair (as Regan MacNeil) reprise their original roles from 1973’s The Exorcist – 50 years later. Having dealt with terrifying demonic possessions in the past, the pair are called upon to deal with a new evil.

The Exorcist was the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. With a budget of $12M, it grossed $441M at the box office. It has had a profound impact on both the horror genre and popular culture.

A dual possession

The sequel begins with a photographer, Victor Fielding, raising his daughter, Angela, alone after his pregnant wife tragically died in a Haitian earthquake 12 years prior. When Angela and her friend Katherine vanish in the woods and return three days later with no memory of their ordeal, it triggers a disturbing series of events – as a result of both children becoming possessed.

Desperate and terrified, Victor is forced to face an unimaginable evil, leading him to seek help from the only person who has encountered anything like this before – Chris MacNeil.

Cast

Along with Burstyn as Chris and Blair as Regan, the cast includes Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton), Lidya Jewett (Good Girls, Hidden Figures), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary).

Also featuring are Olivia Marcum, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Jennifer Nettles feature, with Helen Leahey as the main voice of the demon.

The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, M3GAN) and directed by David Gordon Green (Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends).

Where to watch

The Exorcist: Believer is streaming on Showmax from today (17 October 2024).