More ‘Winning Time’ from the Lakers

Season 2 of the basketball docu-drama series airs from today on Showmax as it delves into the rise of a dynasty.
Season 2 of Winning Time continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the legendary 1980s Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, building to the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) and Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small). ​​

Season 2 is even more of a hit with critics than its Emmy-nominated debut, with an 88% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the consensus calls it “some of the best courtside seats to sports history that television can provide.” Using words like “dazzling… electric…  a damn good time… hilarious, exasperating, and even heartbreaking”, Variety concludes, “The magic has indeed returned.” 

Season 2’s returning cast includes Oscar winner Adrien Brody (Asteroid City), Oscar nominee John C Reilly (ChicagoBoogie NightsMagnolia), Critics Choice winner Jason Segel (ShrinkingHow I Met Your Mother), and Emmy nominee Gaby Hoffman (Transparent), alongside new cast like Emmy winner Michael Chiklis (The Shield).

