Tag-team fighter ‘2XKO’ opens beta signups

The 2v2 combat game features ‘League of Legends’ characters, with Vi joining the roster in this beta version.

Closed beta registrations for 2XKO, an upcoming fighting game, are now open. The free-to-play tag-team 2v2 game includes characters from Riot Games’ League of Legends and, by extension, Arcane.

In a recent reveal trailer, Vi was announced as the latest playable character. Known as the Piltover Enforcer, she joins the roster wielding her signature hextech gauntlets.

The beta will begin globally on 9 September 2025 for Windows PC users. Players can sign up for a chance to participate on the 2XKO website. The beta is invite-only, with access granted either through direct invitation or via referral links from friends already accepted into the test. Those who took part in Alpha Lab 1 or 2 on PC are automatically enrolled, while previous console playtesters will gain access through the Riot Client on PC.

‘2XKO’ gameplay, modes, and anti-cheat

2XKO is designed for duo play, allowing players to compete solo by controlling two champions or team up with a partner to battle other duos. Each player selects one point champion and one assist champion in a tag-team format.

The game includes modifiers known as Fuses, which shape team playstyles and tactics. Players can access Ranked, Casual, and Private Lobbies.

2XKO incorporates rollback netcode and anti-cheat measures aimed at ensuring stable, low-latency gameplay and maintaining fairness across all modes. The beta will mark the first large-scale test of Riot’s backend systems for the title. Once testing begins, the goal is to keep the game online continuously, except during maintenance windows. Cross-platform progression is supported, allowing players to begin on PC and retain their progress when console versions are released.

Riot will showcase 2XKO at the Evolution Championship Series 2025, a major fighting game tournament taking place in Las Vegas from 1–3 August. The event will feature hands-on demos, livestreams, and prizes at the 2XKO booth.

* Sign up for the ‘2XKO’ Beta on the website here.