Dino parks evolve in ‘Jurassic World Evolution 3’

The upcoming entry in the dinosaur management sim introduces family-based rearing, flexible building systems, and advanced design mechanics.

Jurassic World Evolution 3, a dinosaur park management game, will release later this year (21 October 2025). The sequel adds new features to the series such as generational dinosaur breeding, modular construction, and dynamic environmental editing.

The game’s announcement trailer debuted a month before the release of the latest film in the franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth .

A standout addition to Jurassic World Evolution 3 is the introduction of juvenile dinosaurs and family units. With over 80 prehistoric species, 75 of which can form generational lineages, players will be able to rear dinosaurs from hatchlings into adulthood. These creatures will exhibit new social dynamics, dimorphic traits, and environmental interactions such as pterosaurs walking on land and semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water.

The Lokiceratops, for example, joins the roster as a vibrant, horned herbivore known for its social nature and protective parenting. Discovered in 2019, this ceratopsid will require specific nesting areas and group management, offering players more nuanced care strategies.

Park-building and community sharing

The game expands on its creative toolkit with modular building systems, scalable scenery elements, and advanced terrain sculpting. Players can craft parks featuring dynamic landscapes with canyons, waterfalls, steep inclines. New attractions like the Balloon Tour and Dinosaur Encounter can be added, allowing guests to engage closely with the animals.

A key new feature is cross-platform sharing via the Frontier Workshop. Players can download community-made parks, buildings, and enclosures or upload their own custom designs, fostering an active and creative player base.

Campaign and familiar voices

The campaign spans diverse international locations including Japan and Hawaii, with non-linear missions and competing human interests. Players must balance the integration of dinosaurs into the modern world while managing reputations with different industry sectors and site owners.

Jeff Goldblum returns to voice Dr Ian Malcolm, guiding players through a narrative that ties into the broader Jurassic World universe. Frontier has confirmed the inclusion of other familiar and new characters as part of the campaign experience.

Management tools and crisis control

Park management features have been overhauled to offer greater control during emergencies. New security systems, including deployable cameras and a maintenance ATV team, assist in containing threats and repairing critical infrastructure during dinosaur escapes or natural disasters.

Guest engagement has been enhanced, with new attractions and refined guest behaviour.

Where to play?

Jurassic World Evolution 3, developed by Frontier Developments, will release on 21 October 2025. It will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store.

Those that preorder the game will receive the Badlands Pack at launch, which includes scenery items inspired by the original film’s dig site, five themed blueprints, and an exclusive ATV skin. The Deluxe Edition will offer four additional dinosaur species and extra campaign-inspired scenery content.