Sonos targets commercial clients

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As Sonos’ first speakers optimised for professional installation, the Sonos Era 100 Pro speakers are designed to meet the needs of light-commercial and residential spaces.

The new Sonos Era 100 Pro speakers offer a range of features designed to enhance installation and functionality in commercial environments. The device is Sonos’ first sound product optimised for professional installation in light-commercial and residential spaces. Available now for pre-order, the product ships from 28 January 2025.

“Following our entry into the $2B light commercial audio market last year with Sonos Pro, our software as a solution product for businesses, we are now making our hardware debut with Era 100 Pro, the first Sonos product designed specifically for professional installation,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

“With a focus on creating the best solutions for our installer community, we have built a strong team of industry veterans across product, engineering, sales and more to lead our professional developments. In collaboration with our global partners, we’re committed to furthering our commercial business and offering new, much needed solutions to this market.”

The speaker supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), allowing it to receive both power and data through a single cable. This eliminates the need for separate AC mains installations at each speaker location, simplifying setup and reducing costs. Optimised for PoE+ but compatible with standard PoE, the speaker provides a wired-first networking option for improved reliability, speed, and performance while integrating seamlessly into existing networks.

Chris Heintzelman, VP, product – professional, said: “Crafting custom audio systems is no easy feat. Dealers, distributors and integrators are tasked with recommending, curating and installing the best audio systems for their clients, which vary across a wide spectrum of needs, uses, budgets and layouts.”

“Sonos is delivering a new choice with Era 100 Pro, the company’s first solution specifically engineered for professional installation. We prioritised simple setup, flexible configuration and reliable ease of use, so installers can complete jobs more efficiently and deliver timely installation to their clients.”

Zones, a new software feature introduced with the Era 100 Pro, allows for the configuration and control of multiple speakers in larger spaces. Designed to facilitate customisable large-scale audio installations, Zones enables users to group speakers into unified configurations, ensuring consistent and reliable performance across the system. The feature will be made available through a Sonos app update on iOS and Android.

The optional Surface Mount accessory (sold separately in pairs) enhances installation flexibility, offering 30° pan and tilt ranges, 360° rotation, and a locking base plate for theft deterrence. An indexed ball joint allows installers to set precise, repeatable angles, making it easier to deploy multiple speakers. The mount can be attached to nearly any surface and accommodates both hidden and exposed cabling.

Safety features include a built-in threaded insert and optional eyebolt, providing a secondary safety attachment point to meet building code requirements. The hook receptacle increases stability when paired with the Surface Mount, especially in non-portrait orientations. These enhancements help the speaker remain secure during seismic activity or accidental impacts.

The device features two angled high-frequency drivers and a carbon-filled polypropylene low-frequency driver, offering broad 240° horizontal sound dispersion. Despite its compact profile, the speaker delivers high-quality sound with impressive low-frequency performance, distinguishing it within the PoE speaker category.

The Era 100 Pro is compatible with Sonos Pro, allowing clients to control the speaker and zones via the Sonos app or Pro dashboard on a tablet or computer. This integration simplifies operation without the need for additional control components.

Exclusively sold in pairs through select Sonos partners specialising in professional installation, Era 100 Pro will be available alongside Era 100 Pro Surface Mount (sold separately), which delivers flexible mounting for a variety of layouts and applications.