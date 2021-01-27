Zibusiso Makhathini to perform at AfriCanva

iSupport Creative Business, in collaboration with The Luthuli Museum and supported by Concerts SA present Zibusiso Makhathini, who will perform in a virtual concert titled AfriCanva that will be available to watch from Tuesday, 2 February.

Zibusiso Makhathini (ZIBUMAC) is a Durban based Jazz pianist, producer and electronic musician. AfriCanva is a collective effort between visual arts and music, where the visual artist commentates and responds directly to the music and what the music is about. Makhathini has worked with Sphephelo Mnguni, a well-known visual artist from Durban.

“AfriCanva aims to diversify and integrate audiences and spark conversations and dialogue between artists and non-artists and artists that practice different art forms,” says Makhathini. “Hopefully, we can feed off each other’s energy, learn from our experience and take our artistry to the next level.”

Makhathini’s band will be accompanied by Dalisu Ndlazi on bass, Riley G. on drums, Senzo Ngcobo on trombone, and Thabo Sikhakhane on trumpet.

The concert will also include a performance by the poet Percival Mdluli from Uhuru Poetry In Motion Club at The Luthuli Museum with his poem Ezulwini — The Heaven.

Tickets are R30 and available on National Arts Festival where the concert will also be available to view.