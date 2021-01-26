Ride 4 now available on next gen consoles

Ride 4, the latest chapter the two-wheel game franchise, is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Players who purchased the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game and the DLCs are now able to download the PS5 or Xbox Series X version at no extra cost.

Ride 4 is now capable of higher resolutions and more frames per second (fps), thanks to the power in the next-gen consoles. Players have the option to ride bikes through with gameplay running at 60fps and resolution up to 4K. This should increase the quality of models and the density of details.

On PS5, players can play with the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback, which increases gameplay experience and immersion. The haptic feedback of the controller allows riders to feel different levels of vibration, based on acceleration and braking.

The visual quality of the game was achieved through CAD and 3D scans of real bike models. A renewed career mode brings players into challenges around the world, which goes up to the Ultimate Championship with the most powerful sportbikes. There is also a new Endurance Mode, which the game developer claims to be the most challenging mode that riders can face.

Dynamic lighting, weather conditions and pit stops for tires and fuel management will enhance reality and simulation. The artificial neural network agent (A.N.N.A.) of the game has been improved to challenge players more. The game also features a new editor, allowing players who want to be recognisable to better customise their bikes, suit and helmet.

Ride 4 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It features a free upgrade on PS5 until 30 April 2021, and Smart delivery feature on Xbox System for gamers who purchased the game on previous-gen consoles.