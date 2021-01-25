Moto Trainer to bring simulators to the home

Dorna Sports has announced a partnership with Moto Trainer to launch a training gaming solution for motorcycle riders. Moto Trainer is a motorbike simulator, based on MotoGP, that allows users to train on their own bikes.

Moto Trainer’s software is able to place users on any circuit of their liking that has hosted a MotoGP race. This allows users the option to train their skills without having to use public roads. The simulator system is compatible with a variety of sports bikes of all shapes and sizes. Moto Trainer can either be linked to the official MotoGP videogame, or riders can follow an onboard lap of the track on which they want to train.

Linking the simulator to MotoGP allows riders to become part of the action, with real-world movement synchronised to the digital rendering of their riding on-screen. Onboard laps provide a blueprint for riders to follow — allowing riders to train in synchronicity with their on-screen counterpart.

“The software behind Moto Trainer, developed by our engineers, is capable of playing any onboard video, and allows riders to save their efforts on a telemetry master track,” says Andrea Lombardi, CEO of MotoTrainer. “This means that you can load any circuit and motorbike you want, with riders replicating the video to the reference telemetry. The software then analyses the rider’s performance by monitoring the accelerator, front and rear brakes, gearbox and trajectories. It’s a platform that allows bikers to train on every circuit in the world at an affordable price.”

Pau Serrancanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “I’m delighted to be able to announce this agreement, adding yet another way in which fans are able to connect with and enjoy their favourite sport. In addition, the fact that it can also be used alongside the MotoGP videogame proves another bolster to Dorna’s eSports project, which continues to go from strength to strength.”