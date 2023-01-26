Love brings chaos to culture

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

This contemporary love comedy situated in the midst of competing cultures is now streaming on Netflix.

You People, an American buddy comedy now streaming on Netflix, explores the love of two people from different backgrounds and cultures who share a passion for streetwear and music. Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) meet during a carpool mix-up in Los Angeles, and face battles of cultural incompatibilities, societal expectations, and generational gaps as they navigate modern love.

Families and cultures clash when the couple fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents. However, the parents are stereotypically set in their own ways, making it difficult for the couple to freely connect and be liberated.

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, and David Duchovny.

It is co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill and produced by the two alongside Kevin Misher.