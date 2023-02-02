Enjoy chaos in a laundry

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Everything Everywhere All at Once, now on Amazon Prime Video, was nominated for 11 Oscars last week.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is described as “an expertly calibrated assault on the senses” by Rotten Tomatoes. It tells the story of a Chinese American immigrant, Evelyn Quan, a dissatisfied and overwhelmed laundromat owner. She must link with parallel-world versions of herself to prevent a powerful creature from destroying the multiverse, while she is being audited by the IRS.

She and her husband, Waymond Wang, own a laundry. They had moved to the United States two decades before and had a daughter named Joy. Evelyn’s demanding father Gong Gong is visiting for her Lunar New Year party, and Waymond is attempting to serve her divorce papers. Joy wants her mother to embrace her non-Chinese lover Becky, but Evelyn introduces her as Joy’s American friend to Gong Gong.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”) and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo. It stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and James Hong.

The movie had its world premiere at the South by Southwest film festival on 11 March 2022 and was re-released in US theatres on 27 January to celebrate its 11 Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It is the most nominated film of the ceremony and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.