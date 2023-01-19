Would you want a conscious doll?

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

M3gan, a “techno horror-thriller” film with an animatronic puppet demonstrating AI capabilities, is screening in SA cinemas now.

M3GAN, now in cinemas in South Africa, is an American science fiction horror movie about an artificially intelligent doll that develops self-awareness and becomes hostile towards anyone who comes between her and her human companion.

The film stars Allison Williams and Violet Elizabeth McGraw, an American child actress. Cady is a little girl whose parents were killed in an accident, leaving her an orphan. She is sent to live with her aunt Gemma, a roboticist at Seattle’s high-tech toy business Funki.

She just happens to be working with M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android), a life-sized humanoid robot doll powered by artificial intelligence that is supposed to aid in caretaking responsibilities and to be a devoted friend to the kid to whom it is assigned.

Gemma is forced to quit the project after a botched test in front of her employer David.

Gemma and Cady struggle to adjust to their living circumstances, since Gemma is a workaholic who doesn’t have time to interact with Cady. When Cady sees a prototype of M3GAN, she wants it as a toy, which motivates Gemma to finish the project.

Gerard Johnstone directed the film, which was written by Akela Cooper from a narrative by Cooper and James Wan, who also produced with Jason Blum.

The film hit cinemas as the world went into a frenzy about ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence content creator. The G in that name happens to stand for Generative.