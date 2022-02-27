Young, Famous & African – Showing soon on Netflix

You know their names, now get a look inside their fabulous lives as Netflix drops the highly anticipated trailer for their first African reality series, Young, Famous & African. The series, launching on the service on 18 March 2022 focuses on the lives and loves of Africa’s top stars as they work and play, flirt, feud, and navigate their lives in the urban jungle, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Unscripted and unapologetic, Young, Famous & African promises to deliver sexy, dramatic, gag-a-minute entertainment as viewers get an exclusive look into the world of Africa’s elite. From Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa to the world, get to know the who’s-who of the continent’s entertainment royalty this 18 March 2022 on Netflix.

For more information, visit netflix.com/youngfamousandafrican