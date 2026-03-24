‘Daredevil: Born Again’ S2 streams on Disney+

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The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+ from today (March 25 2026, 03:00 SAST).

The series follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened senses who operates as the masked vigilante Daredevil while navigating New York’s criminal underworld.

The eight new episodes continue the conflict between Murdock and Wilson Fisk, who now rules New York as mayor and enforces a crackdown on vigilantes. As Fisk tightens control and targets masked heroes, Murdock works from the shadows to build resistance and challenge the Kingpin’s grip on the city.

Based on Marvel Comics, the show draws on decades of storytelling, combining courtroom drama with grounded, street-level conflict within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil: Born Again is created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman. The series stars Charlie Cox as the titular vigilante and Vincent D’Onofrio as Fisk. Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. The new season marks the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr Charles.

The first season recorded 7.5-million views globally in the first five days on Disney+. The series has received recognition through Critics Choice Super Award nominations for Charlie Cox (Best Actor in a Superhero Series) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Best Villain), alongside Astra Television Award nominations for both actors.