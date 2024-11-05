Gadget of the Week: iPhone 16 takes Apple history to the Max

The new Apple handset is big in both size and ambitions, but is playing catchup in AI, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

It never fails to amaze me when Apple brings out a new iPhone with an even bigger display than the one that went before. Not because I don’t want or expect a bigger screen, but because it always reminds me of the way Apple ridiculed large screens back in 2011 when Samsung launched the 5.3-inch Note. At the time, the iPhone 4S had a mere 3.5-inch screen. It took Apple another four years to admit that bigger was better, with the 6 Plus going to 5.5-inches.

Almost a decade later, Apple is all-in on size and has pushed the new iPhone 16 Pro Max up another notch, to a 6.9-inch screen compared to 6.7 on the 15 Pro Max. Taller, wider, but just as thin (8.3mm), it is big both in size and in ambition.

Aside from 0.2 inches, it’s hard to tell on the outside that the iPhone has evolved. An ever-so-slightly altered lens arrangement on the back is the only clue. But beneath its near-twin exterior lies all the refinements Apple would really like you to care about.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max still shines with a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display, almost as bright as the sun, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It may even be visible from space but, more importantly, it is visible outdoors on a glaringly sunny day of the kind we’ve enjoyed in South Africa of late. That means you’ll be able to see the 460 ppi pixel density, including saturation levels that make reality look a little bland by comparison. A 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate means scrolling through feeds or swiping between apps is as smooth as one could possibly want. Aside from screen size, however, these specs all remain the same as on the 15 Pro Max.

The camera is always the main talking point, as Apple continues its quest to make users forget that real cameras still exist. It remains a tall order, as the handset sticks to 5x optical zoom, but there has been one significant nod to the demand for an upgrade: along with the same 48MP wide and 12MP telephoto lenses, it has pushed the previous 12MP ultrawide to 48MP. More about that later. The rest of the camera array is identical to the previous edition.

Underneath the hood is the A18 Bionic chip, which Apple says is its most powerful and efficient processor yet, and to which we say, “Well, it had better be”. Every year, the chip gets faster and smarter, and every year we wonder what else it could possibly do that last year’s chip couldn’t. For one thing, it makes high-demand tasks like 4K video editing and editing movie-quality footage on the phone as smooth as silky talk. The new chip offers greater energy efficiency, which pushes battery life up a notch, and ensures the device lasts a full waking day.

The most significant selling point of the new device – and the entire iPhone 16 range – is the introduction of Apple’s version of AI, inevitably called Apple Intelligence. Unavailable at launch, it rolled out this week as part of the iOS 18.1 operating system update.

It offers enhanced Writing Tools, Image Playground, and “a reimagined Siri”, among other. It also promises context-aware, personalised assistance across apps and tasks. Its biggest positive, however, is that it prioritises privacy by processing data on-device using Apple’s A18 chip. If AI tasks demand more complex processing, Private Cloud Compute means that data shared with Apple’s servers is protected by advanced privacy measures.

Apple says it uses a semantic index to organise and understand information across apps like Messages, Notes, and Mail, so that Siri, for example, can recognise what’s on the screen and deliver relevant suggestions and actions. However, Siri remains a fairly blunt instrument, unable to answer a question as basic as, “Can you tell me how many apps I have on this phone?”

To its credit, Apple knew it couldn’t take an AI lead on its own, and turned to the market leaders, OpenAI, to integrate ChatGPT – with the same privacy protection. However, the app itself is not installed on the device, and it takes a while to find how the integration affects the iPhone experience.

The AI tools are in effect built into the device’s keyboard, so can proofread, summarise and rewrite chunks of your text to order. They don’t do a great job on documents, but work well in email, so one could argue that Apple is starting out cautiously from the back of the field, while pretending to be running ahead of the pack.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is a beautiful device that will no doubt be a must-have for long-term iPhone users. It’s fast and bright, but also expensive.

What does it cost?

Recommended retail price of R31, 799 from the iStore.

Why does it matter?

The iPhone 16 range brings Apple into the AI era, with the launch this week of Apple Intelligence. The added significance of this roll-out is that the iStore in South Africa is inviting customers to book dedicated 1-hour training sessions or join daily Apple Intelligence sessions at any iStore, from 12pm and 2pm.

Chris Dodd, iStore CEO, says: “Our iStore Meets sessions provide the perfect platform for users to explore how this innovative technology can simplify tasks, inspire creativity, and organise their lives—all while ensuring privacy remains a top priority.” Visit www.istore.co.za/istore-meets/events to book a free Apple Intelligence training session.

What are the biggest negatives?

Too big to fit in your jeans pockets, but then there’s that dazzlingly large screen.

Apple Intelligence is a disappointment, and does not transform the device as suggested by the hype.

What are the biggest positives?

Superb photographic software tools to enhance images.

Incredible display, with high brightness and vivid colour.

Excellent battery life.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

