Xbox games up to 85% on Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC are having a huge discount on games ordered digitally. The full lineup features deals on over 700 digitally-purchased games, which runs from now until 2 December.

The free Games with Gold December promo is also starting soon, with $69,96 worth of value for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Throughout December, The Escapists 2 will be available for free (was $19,99), and from 16 December to 15 January, Tropico 5 (was $24,99) will be available to redeem for free.

Some of our favourites include:

A Way Out (70% off): R134,70

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (80% off): R29,80

Adam’s Venture: Origins (80% off): R29,80

Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion (60% off): R99,60

Anthem (85% off): R149,85

ARK: Survival Evolved (67% off): R167,97

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (75% off): R249,75

Assassin’s Creed Origins (80% off): R199,89

BioShock: The Collection (80% off): R169,80

Borderlands 3 (75% off): R249,75

Crackdown 3 (50% off): R224,50

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (50% off): R314,50

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (50% off): R599,50

Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off): R499,50

Dark Souls Remastered (50% off): R314,50

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (67% off): R237,27

Ghostrunner (60% off): R187,60

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (50% off): R344,97

LEGO DC Super-Villains (70% off): R232,25

Mafia: Definitive Edition (67% off): R349,50

Mafia: Trilogy (50% off): R499,50

Marvel’s Avengers (60% off): R359,60

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (40% off): R599,40

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (55% off): R418,05

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition (85% off): R164,85

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (75% off): R162,25

Quake (60% off): R70,80

Red Dead Redemption 2 (60% off): R399,60

Resident Evil Triple Pack (67% off): R247,17

Resident Evil Village (50% off): R624,50

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (80% off): R93,80

Risk of Rain 2 (75% off): R100,62

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (80% off): R129,80

The Elder Scrolls Online (70% off): R89,70

The Outer Worlds (67% off): R296,67

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition (85% off): R119,85

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (80% off): R119,80

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (75% off): R112,25

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (50% off): R499,50