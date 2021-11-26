Xbox games up to 85% on Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC are having a huge discount on games ordered digitally. The full lineup features deals on over 700 digitally-purchased games, which runs from now until 2 December.
The free Games with Gold December promo is also starting soon, with $69,96 worth of value for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Throughout December, The Escapists 2 will be available for free (was $19,99), and from 16 December to 15 January, Tropico 5 (was $24,99) will be available to redeem for free.
Some of our favourites include:
- A Way Out (70% off): R134,70
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (80% off): R29,80
- Adam’s Venture: Origins (80% off): R29,80
- Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion (60% off): R99,60
- Anthem (85% off): R149,85
- ARK: Survival Evolved (67% off): R167,97
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (75% off): R249,75
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (80% off): R199,89
- BioShock: The Collection (80% off): R169,80
- Borderlands 3 (75% off): R249,75
- Crackdown 3 (50% off): R224,50
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (50% off): R314,50
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (50% off): R599,50
- Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off): R499,50
- Dark Souls Remastered (50% off): R314,50
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (67% off): R237,27
- Ghostrunner (60% off): R187,60
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (50% off): R344,97
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (70% off): R232,25
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (67% off): R349,50
- Mafia: Trilogy (50% off): R499,50
- Marvel’s Avengers (60% off): R359,60
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (40% off): R599,40
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (55% off): R418,05
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition (85% off): R164,85
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (75% off): R162,25
- Quake (60% off): R70,80
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (60% off): R399,60
- Resident Evil Triple Pack (67% off): R247,17
- Resident Evil Village (50% off): R624,50
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (80% off): R93,80
- Risk of Rain 2 (75% off): R100,62
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (80% off): R129,80
- The Elder Scrolls Online (70% off): R89,70
- The Outer Worlds (67% off): R296,67
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition (85% off): R119,85
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (80% off): R119,80
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (75% off): R112,25
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (50% off): R499,50