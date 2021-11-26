Connect with us

Stream of the Day

Xbox games up to 85% on Microsoft Store

Select games on the Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC are dropping in price by as much as 85% off, with the promotion running until 2 December.

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Microsoft Store for Xbox and PC are having a huge discount on games ordered digitally. The full lineup features deals on over 700 digitally-purchased games, which runs from now until 2 December.

The free Games with Gold December promo is also starting soon, with $69,96 worth of value for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Throughout December, The Escapists 2 will be available for free (was $19,99), and from 16 December to 15 January, Tropico 5 (was $24,99) will be available to redeem for free.

Some of our favourites include:

  • A Way Out (70% off): R134,70
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (80% off): R29,80
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins (80% off): R29,80
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion (60% off): R99,60
  • Anthem (85% off): R149,85
  • ARK: Survival Evolved (67% off): R167,97
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (75% off): R249,75
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins (80% off): R199,89
  • BioShock: The Collection (80% off): R169,80
  • Borderlands 3 (75% off): R249,75
  • Crackdown 3 (50% off): R224,50
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (50% off): R314,50
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (50% off): R599,50
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off): R499,50
  • Dark Souls Remastered (50% off): R314,50
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (67% off): R237,27
  • Ghostrunner (60% off): R187,60
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection (50% off): R344,97
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains (70% off): R232,25
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (67% off): R349,50
  • Mafia: Trilogy (50% off): R499,50
  • Marvel’s Avengers (60% off): R359,60
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (40% off): R599,40
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (55% off): R418,05
  • Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition (85% off): R164,85
  • Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (75% off): R162,25
  • Quake (60% off): R70,80
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (60% off): R399,60
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack (67% off): R247,17
  • Resident Evil Village (50% off): R624,50
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (80% off): R93,80
  • Risk of Rain 2 (75% off): R100,62
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (80% off): R129,80
  • The Elder Scrolls Online (70% off): R89,70
  • The Outer Worlds (67% off): R296,67
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition (85% off): R119,85
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (80% off): R119,80
  • Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (75% off): R112,25
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (50% off): R499,50

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Trending

Gadget