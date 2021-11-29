Steve Aoki to host virtual birthday concert with Sonic the Hedgehog

As part of the continued celebrations surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog’s milestone 30th anniversary, Sega is teaming up with world-class EDM artist, DJ, and producer Steve Aoki, to host a virtual concert event coinciding with Aoki’s birthday, 30 November 2021.

Set in a digitally created and immersive Sonic Universe, this one-of-a-kind concert will transport audiences to iconic environments like the Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant and more as they rock out to their favourite Sonic the Hedgehog jams, EDM style. The 60-minute set will feature original songs from Steve Aoki, as well as Aoki remixed versions of fan-favourite Sonic tunes from the 16-bit SEGA Genesis era to today.

Fans can tune into the virtual concert on the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels on 30 November 2021 at 10pm SAST.