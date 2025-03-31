Rock remake celebrates science

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Earth is Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me’ name-drops over 100 scientists, Nobel laureates, companies, and cultural figures in a fast-paced tribute to the life sciences and related fields.

A newly released song is shining a spotlight on life sciences and their many intersections – from astronomy and genetics to medicine, computing, and nanotechnology. Titled Earth is Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me, the track name-drops over 100 notable scientists, including more than a dozen women and over thirty Nobel laureates, alongside industry leaders, Hollywood figures, companies, and key scientific terms.

The single is a remake of the 1974 hit Life Is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled Me), written by the late Norman Dolph (lyrics) and Paul DiFranco (music). The original track climbed to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 33 on the UK Singles Chart.

Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me is produced by Phil Ness, owner and publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com, and James Hutchens, owner of James Web Design in Bend, Oregon, founded in 2004. The song is written by Ness, Dolph and DiFranco and co-produced by T.J. Maher and DiFranco.

Dolph was a songwriter, painter, photographer and entrepreneur. He is known for producing the first recordings of The Velvet Underground. In the 1970s Dolph began writing lyrics and publishing songs, including two major chart recordings, Life Is a Rock and Stay the Night sung by Jane Olivor, and recordings by K.C. and the Sunshine Band, Isaac Hayes, and Tracey Ullman. Dolph died from cancer on 11 May 2022 on his 83rd birthday.

DiFranco is a veteran of the entertainment industry spanning fifty years, and a music publisher since 1973. He was responsible for hits by Lou Rawls, Isaac Hayes, Engelbert Humperdinck, Ronnie Spector, Willie Nelson, Joe Cocker, and Natalie Cole. Since 2011, DiFranco has been a distinguished adjunct assistant professor at Shenandoah Conservatory.

Maher is a Nashville, Tennessee-based musician and producer at Ghost Town Remedy. Maher previously studied music production and recording technology at Shenandoah University under DiFranco.

* Access the song, video, lyrics and lyric definitions for ‘Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me’ here.