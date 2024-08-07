Women redefine the future of work

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Bridging the gender gap and enabling women to take on leadership, CCI and CareerBox aim to contribute to economic growth, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Creating job possibilities for people from previously underprivileged communities, especially women and young people, is one of the primary challenges facing South Africa. A networking event hosted by contact centre group CCI Global in Johannesburg last week focused on the importance of women in leadership and empowering women in the BPO (business process outsourcing) industry.

The speakers underscored the need of job creation and professional development for youth and women, along with the requirement of self-confidence and self-belief in those positions. They also discussed the need to promote an inclusive and equal atmosphere, as well as gender differences in a variety of fields, including the legal system.

Personal experiences and initiatives taken by CCI South Africa to create opportunities for disadvantaged individuals were also shared. Every year CCI, through its CareerBox initiative, places more than 3,000 previously disadvantaged youth and women in jobs. Every month more than 400 applicants are accepted and trained free of charge.

Peter Andrew, CEO of CCI South Africa, said that the success of women in leadership in the BPO industry in South Africa is leapfrogging that of India and the Philippines.

“Of the 9,000 employees that we have in South Africa, 67% are female and 51% of our leaders are female,” he said.

Since the inception of the organisation, more than 100,000 lives have been changed, he said.

Lizelle Strydom, managing director of CareerBox, a non-profit organisation created in collaboration with CCI to combat South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate. shared her 20-year journey from a contact centre agent to being managing director of the organisation.

Lizelle Strydom, managing director of CareerBox .

She said she was passionate about creating opportunities for youth and women across Africa, and was committed to equipping them with the skills needed to access the formal economy and build brighter futures for themselves and their families. She emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for women and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to the BPO industry.

“I was this confident young woman that knew from a very young age that I’m not going to be a statistic,” said Strydom. “I worked very very hard in a male dominated industry.

“I got promoted along the way and about 11 years ago I was owning a position in the recruitment department and I thought I’ve made it in life.”

Strydom’s journey is a testament to the impact of CareerBox’s work. Starting as a call centre agent at CCI, she rose through the ranks to become the first Black female director in the CCI Group. Her deep understanding of the challenges faced by youth and women in Africa, she said, has enabled her to guide thousands of young people and women into sustainable jobs in the digital economy, working alongside CCI and other international corporations. As a result, her leadership role is making a significant impact on both the local and global BPO industry.

Anusha Ram Raj, chief financial officer of CCI South Africa from 2020, has been with CCI for 24 years. She also shared her journey as a leader and role model in the industry, telling her story of growing up in a broken home and overcoming stereotypes. She struggled to find a job, went through financial challenges and faced rejection, despite holding an MBA qualification. However, she emphasised how crucial it is to be a qualified individual.

Anusha Ram Raj, chief financial officer of CCI South Africa

She said she was working with a CEO handling finances, so she was exposed to dealing with numbers, which resulted in the development of a passion and love for numbers. As a result, she was hired as a chief financial officer.

Andrew said: “I’m extremely proud that, at CCI, we’ve created an environment which is not only equitable and diverse, but it’s an environment in which women can thrive in.”

Upskilling, mentorship, and advocates for women in the workforce were emphasised in the event. The personal experiences shared left a lasting impression, highlighting that determination and confidence are key to climbing the ladder of success. The event’s stories and insights reaffirmed the belief that redefining the future of work requires commitment to empowerment and inclusion, the qualities exemplified by the women leaders at CCI.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx.

