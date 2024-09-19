Crash land into a robot’s wild adventure

The animated survival movie The Wild Robot offers a fresh take on the relationship between technology and nature. The story line, based on Peter Brown’s acclaimed book series, follows Roz (short for her official name, Rozzum Unit 7134), an intelligent robot stranded in the wild.

Lupita Nyong’o, the voice behind Roz, is an Academy award winner and actress known for her roles in Black Panther, 12 years a slave and A Quiet Place: Day One prequel. Nyong’o’s performance adds emotional depth to the robot’s character. She embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery in the wild, inviting viewers into a heartfelt exploration of life, connection, and the harmony between machines and the natural habitat.

Observing Roz as she navigates her disorientation in the wild after a shipwreck, resonated deeply with me, as her feelings of fear and isolation mirrored the uncertainties we often face when confronting the unknown, especially in times of change. Her interactions with the animals, particularly her efforts to rescue the orphaned gosling Brightbill, gradually shift the perception of her as a threat. As the animals come to understand her purpose, they begin to embrace her, illustrating how technology, when approached with care and understanding, can not only coexist with nature but also enhance and protect it.

The film raises thought-provoking questions about coexistence, empathy, and the balance between human invention and the environment. It suggests that technology and nature can work together harmoniously.

One of the most moving scenes depicts the animals initially fearing Roz and seeing her as a threat, echoing real-world concerns about the unknown, particularly regarding technology, as she was referred to as a monster at some point. Roz relied heavily on programmed data to make sense of the world around her, and also to assist the animals in the wild.

The film’s most touching moment occurs as Roz encourages Brightbill to persevere and prepare for migration. Watching her gently push Brightbill toward independence, despite her own sadness, creates a bittersweet sense of pride and sorrow. It’s a heart-wrenching but beautiful reminder of the sacrifices that come with love. The scene radiates with the themes of care, support, and resilience. It left me with a quiet, hopeful ache that lingered long after the moment ended, reflecting how love can empower and transform us, even when it means letting go.

The moments shared in the film were filled with feelings of unconditional love, reminding viewers of the emotional strength it takes to care for others and the joy that comes from building meaningful connections. The vastness of nature, with its towering trees and rugged mountains, made me feel that the robot was both insignificant and also deeply connected to the world around it.

This becomes clear in a scene toward the end when Roz, battered and broken, makes a heartfelt promise to the animals that she will return, solidifying the deep bond that has formed between them.

Roz’s journey reflects on how society can better integrate technology to support both humanity and the environment. I’ve learned through the film that accepting technology doesn’t mean abandoning the natural world. Instead, it suggests a future where technology and nature can coexist harmoniously, for mutual benefit.

The movie openly pays tribute to the origin of the concept of the robot, a word first coined by Karel Capek in the 1918 play, R.U.R., for Rossum’s Universal Robots. Roz, or Rozzum, is manufactured by Universal Dynamics. This hints at a sequel, since R.U.R. sees the robots rebelling, while Roz comments that things need to change.

Under the direction of Chris Sanders, also the director of How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch, The Wild Robot blends heartfelt emotions, humour, adventure, and technology, creating an immersive experience. The voice cast, including Mark Hamill (yes, Luke Skywalker himself), Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames, adds depth to the ensemble of animals.

The Wild Robot is showing at Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (20 September).

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx.

