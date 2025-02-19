 Xiaomi 14 series puts on a bold show

Photo courtesy Xiaomi

The Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled its latest series of smartphones, blending glam, glow, and cutting-edge durability, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Consumer electronics giant Xiaomi, which last year cemented its ranking as the world’s number 3 smartphone maker, has unveils a new AI-equipped series, packed with advanced features.

At the Johannesburg launch on 11 February at the launch, Xiaomi showed that the latest lineup is set to change the South African mid-range smartphone market, and deliver flagship-grade photography, with exceptional durability and seamless performance.

Xiaomi’s rapid market growth has been remarkable, with approximately 4-million smartphones sold globally in the past year. The brand’s strategic focus on smart technology and compound innovation has fuelled its expansion. And now it plans to establish local production in South Africa by 2026, through key partnerships, to further expand the brand.

The Redmi Note 14 series, a lineup designed with the local market in mind, caters especially to selfie lovers and photography enthusiasts. The series boasts impressive camera capabilities, including AI picture expansion, AI erase, a variety of filters, and a dual video camera feature that allows simultaneous recording from front and rear cameras and combines into one video.

As expected, the phone integrates cutting-edge technology with an impressive display, extended battery life, water and dust resistance and AI-powered functions. I had high hopes for a sleek design, more colour options, and improved durability, and I wasn’t disappointed. The red-carpet experience and various photo booth stations at the launch added to the buzz of experiencing such a well-crafted – and even glam – device.

The moment I held the phone Redmi note 14 5G, I knew it was a must-have. The Redmi Note 14 series combines advanced hardware and software stabilisation to deliver exceptional image quality and lighting balance. Key AI tools, such as Mosaic Image Processing, AI duplicate, and AI cloud-based erasure, allow for seamless image processing, enhanced focus, and vibrant colours that are ideal for social media enthusiasts and content creators.

The Redmi Note 14 series offers multiple variants, including the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. The series introduces a fresh design with an eco-friendly screen, ensuring an immersive user experience. Additionally, it comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care and protection, making it a well-rounded device.

Pricing starts from R369 per month for 36 months, making high-end technology more accessible to customers and consumers.

Xiaomi also unveiled its ambitious Human Compound Strategy, which aims to create a fully integrated ecosystem that connects personal computing devices, smart homes, wearables, and smart cars. The visionary approach underscores Xiaomi’s commitment to the future of interconnected smart technology. Xiaomi’s focus on local production, ecosystem expansion, and cutting-edge technology reaffirms its long-term dedication to user satisfaction.

For both tech enthusiasts and everyday users, the lineup is designed to change smartphone experiences.

Experiencing the Redmi Note 14 Series first-hand has changed the way I view and use a smartphone, from capturing stunning photos to multitasking seamlessly, or just enjoying a smooth user experience.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.