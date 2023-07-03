Ride a DMC Delorean in Need for Speed update

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The second in a series of post-launch updates, Volume 3 introduces new races, playlists, new ways to earn XP, as well as cosmetics, customisations and new rides.

This update introduces Speed Pass, a new way to get rewarded for completing challenges and events across Lakeshore to earn big rewards, like the new Legendary Custom SRT Viper. Players also take part in intense stunt-based driving challenges against the clock in new Linkups, allowing them to earn XP for Speed Pass and Bank to earn new cosmetics and customisations. Volume also 3 brings new events, Daily and Weekly Challenges, and Chat Wheel.



The new content coming to Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 includes:

Speed Pass: Rank up with Speed Pass, a new progression system with free cosmetics and customisation items as a reward for playing. Enjoy 75 tiers of content, including new outfits, Driving Effects, neon lights, banner stickers and more. Complete challenges to earn XP for sweet rewards, like the new Legendary Custom SRT Viper (2014).

Linkups: Take a break from the track and tear across the map to one of seven locations, from the Seba Ski Resort to the Quarry. Join up with the Lakeshore community to crush stunt-based challenges and complete collective goals of escalating difficulty against the clock over four rounds. Players will be rewarded with XP for Speed Pass and Bank to earn sweet cosmetics and customisations; complete 12 rounds of the Linkups event to win the new DMC Delorean.

More Ways to Play: Compete in 68 new Challenges, including 29 new Daily Challenges and 13 sets of different Weekly Challenges, to earn XP and Bank; players will also have access to the new Chat Wheel, which offers new ways to communicate quickly with the Lakeshore community. New Drift Playlists inject even more variety into the mix, challenging players to earn as much score as they can through each course.

In-Game Store: Head to the in-game store to purchase new content packs which include cars, cosmetics, driving effects and more, including: Robojets Swag Pack: Available for $14.99, players have access to an incredible range of uniquely designed Robojets-themed items, including a clothing pack, a Driving Effect, an exclusive horn and a Legendary Custom, the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R (2022). Ford Mustang GT Legendary Custom Pack: This pack is available for $9.99 and includes the Legendary Custom Ford Mustang GT (2015), and a 10 level Speed Pass boost which will reward players by unlocking exciting new cosmetic or customisation items. Volume 3 Customs Pack: Enjoy access to the Volvo 242 DL (1975), the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (2016) and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X (2008) Epic Customs – all for $5.99.



Need for Speed Unbound is built for the new generation of technology and features 4K resolution at 60 FPS for the first time in the series. Volume 3 is now live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

