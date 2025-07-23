Wheels of the week: Rugged and refined adventure machine

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When Ford unveiled the Ranger Wildtrak X, it was clear that this was not just another pick-up truck, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X was designed to bridge the gap between everyday usability and off-road capability. After spending some time behind the wheel, it became evident that this vehicle is more than just a workhorse. It is a versatile vehicle for both refined urban commutes and rugged adventures.

The Wildtrak X stands out with its menacing presence. Blacked-out elements dominate the exterior, including the grille, door handles, and mirror caps, reinforcing its tough persona. The Wildtrak X features unique 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, ensuring grip on loose surfaces while maintaining a purposeful stance.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Adding to its off-road credentials are a heavy-duty steel front bumper with integrated recovery points, a snorkel for deep water wading, and underbody protection. LED lighting all around ensures excellent visibility, whether navigating dark trails or busy city streets.

Inside, the Wildtrak X balances ruggedness with refinement. The cabin is dominated by durable, easy-to-clean materials, but Ford has not skimped on comfort. The sports seats, upholstered in a combination of leather and suede, offer excellent support during long drives, while the heated functionality is a welcome feature on chilly mornings.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The dashboard is dominated by a 12-inch touchscreen running Ford’s SYNC 4A infotainment system, which is intuitive and responsive. Wireless Android Auto comes standard, eliminating the need for messy cables. A 10-speaker B&O sound system delivered crisp audio, whether I was listening to music or using Google Maps to navigate me.

Practicality is a strong suit, with ample storage solutions throughout the cabin, including a lockable glovebox. Rear passengers are treated to generous legroom, making the Wildtrak X a viable option for family trips.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Wildtrak X is rugged off-road. The inclusion of a full-time four-wheel-drive system, front and rear locking differentials, and an advanced terrain management system means it can tackle sand, mud, and rocks with confidence. The suspension, with position-sensitive dampers, ensures a composed ride even over rough terrain.

For a vehicle with such off-road prowess, the Wildtrak X is remarkably refined on tarmac. The steering is well-weighted, and body roll is kept in check, making it feel more like an SUV than a traditional pick-up. Noise insulation is excellent, with minimal diesel clatter intruding into the cabin at cruising speeds.

Fuel economy is respectable for a vehicle of this size, averaging around 8.8 L/100 km on combined cycles. The 80-litre fuel tank ensures long-range capability, reducing the need for frequent refuelling on extended trips.

Pricing for the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X starts at R1,070,500.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.