Chery’s Lepas set to land in SA

Chery Automobile has confirmed that the Agile Series L4 will be one of the first models of its premium brand to arrive in South Africa.

Last week, the first production unit of the Lepas L4 rolled off the assembly line in China, marking the start of its global rollout. While the vehicle has not yet launched locally, Chery South Africa has announced that Lepas will make its official debut in 2026. The L8 is expected to lead, but the L4 is likely to follow.

“From Lepas’s independent global launch in April, to the L8’s global debut in June, and now the L4’s rollout in just 90 days – three campaigns, three milestones,” says Zhong Wei, deputy CEO of Lepas. “We have shown the world that Lepas is not only at the forefront of Chery’s global strategy, but also helping to reshape the global market with Chinese efficiency.”

Zhong says the brand’s pace is backed by Chery’s research and development capacity and its tightly integrated production supply chain. Senior executives from Chery’s engineering and manufacturing teams were present for the rollout on 16 July, highlighting the technology platform and development timeline behind the new vehicle.

Chery’s growing local presence

The introduction of Lepas follows significant momentum for Chery in the South African market. Since its return to the country in 2021, Chery has quickly established itself as a key player, with models like the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro gaining traction in the compact and mid-size SUV segments.

The company has steadily expanded its dealer network and grown local production capacity, culminating in its announcement in early 2024 that it would explore options for assembly in South Africa. The addition of a premium brand signals Chery’s intent to broaden its footprint across market tiers.

To lead the rollout of Lepas locally, Chery South Africa has appointed Letitia Herold as national brand and marketing manager. Herold, who brings experience from both the automotive and media industries, will oversee launch strategy, partnerships and brand building for Lepas in South Africa.

Says Herold: “We’re speaking to a generation that wants more than just a car – they want an experience that reflects who they are. Lepas is a brand that celebrates modern success, personal expression, and confidence on every journey.”

Premium positioning

Globally, Lepas is aimed at younger, style-conscious drivers seeking more than basic mobility. The brand’s vehicles are positioned around individual expression, modern luxury and design-led engineering.

The L4 – the first Agile Series model – is based on what the brand calls “leopard aesthetics”, borrowing its stance and silhouette from the muscular poise of a leopard. Vertical-slit headlights mimic the focused gaze of a predator, while the fluid body lines are intended to project balance between movement and strength.

Inside, the L4 offers what the company describes as an “exquisite third space”: a cockpit that adapts to various lifestyle needs, whether urban commutes or weekend travel. A modular platform supports both comfort and versatility, designed to speak to younger professionals who see driving as an extension of self.

The L8, which made its debut earlier this year, provides further cues to the brand’s direction: sculpted exterior surfaces, a tech-rich cabin with luxury trim, and advanced driver assistance systems.

A new kind of premium

Lepas’s name blends “leap” and “passion”, reflecting what the company describes as an identity built on expressive energy and forward movement. Its planned arrival in South Africa in 2026 will position it alongside more established premium brands, but with a distinct focus on personal expression and modern lifestyle alignment.

While local model line-up details are still to be confirmed, the brand has indicated that it will expand across multiple segments – from executive transport to family mobility – with design and technology as its key selling points.

With Chery now firmly established in the mainstream market, the arrival of Lepas sets the stage for a broader play into the premium space.