Bravo Africa blazes onto screens

Bravo TV launch. Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

A new channel promises unscripted entertainment, delivering drama and glamour to get viewers hooked, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Bravo Africa, launched in Johannesburg last month, brings DStv subscribers a new source of unscripted programming and a touch of glamour.

I attended the launch event at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliff, and felt an electric energy from the moment I arrived.

The channel’s vibrant theme was brought to life by a guest list packed with stars: from Somizi Mhlongo’s always bold style and Minnie Dlamini’s easy elegance, to Thembisa Mdoda’s striking charm.

Thulani Hadebe, the evening’s MC, described the event as “a remarkable moment bringing change into DStv channel 124”. With Bravo replacing E! Africa, the launch event felt like the dawn of an entertainment era for African reality TV.

Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

“DStv subscribers that are fans of great reality programming are going to love Bravo Africa,” said Byron du Plessis, chief executive officer at MultiChoice South Africa. MultiChoice and its partner, NBCUniversal, he said, are committing to a clear reality-TV identity, offering a rich library of global content.

“We’re delighted to be able to give these hugely popular shows a home on our platforms.This is a bold statement about the company’s strategy for the channel. It signifies a major move to solidify DStv as the destination for unscripted local and international entertainment.”

The audience was treated to a special pre-screening of The Real Housewives of London. Watching it before its African debut felt like peeking behind the velvet curtain of reality TV royalty.

A teaser for Dating #No Filter South Africa had people in the room laughing out loud. The show’s cast, including Jason Goliath, Kim Jayde, Nadia Nakai and Carpo More, joined Thulani for a playful Q&A session. Kim Jayde, a fashion model and actress, said during a live teaser: “The show is wild, it’s gonna be a hot mess.” The show which is now airing.

Marco Giusti, NBC Universal senior marketing vice president, said: “We are bringing TV that celebrates reality, sparks conversations and brings larger-than-life characters to your screen.”

One of the highlights of the evening was the immersive brand experience zones, from photo booths to Ice cream and refreshments stands. The atmosphere captured what Bravo Africa said it stands for: bold, unapologetic, and entertaining. It became obvious that this is more than just another channel: it is a celebration of African audiences who live for the drama, fashion and realness of reality TV.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.