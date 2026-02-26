Elvis rocks cinemas in style

‘Elvis Presley in Concert’ brings restored footage from the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s reign to the big screen, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

The new documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, takes viewers into the life of the legendary King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. It shows his passion, humanity and the energy that shaped his remarkable career.

The film is screening at Ster-Kinekor cinemas and at The Bioscope from today (27 February 2026). The story draws viewers into Elvis Presley’s world, allowing them to experience moments from the life of the American singer who reshaped popular music in the 20th century.

This concert film combines powerful performances with real footage from his life. It includes restored recordings of 70 songs, along with other important moments from his career.

Elvis rose to fame in the 1950s. His music blended R&B, country and gospel influences to create the rockabilly sound. He was known for his charismatic stage presence and bold performance style. Beyond hits like Hound Dog and Suspicious Minds, he was also a successful film star and a symbol of growing youth culture. He became one of the best-selling solo artists in history and remains an important figure in global music.

EPiC is directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film includes outtakes, archive material and previously unseen footage from his live performances.

I found myself leaning forward as the bass of Bossa Nova Baby vibrated through the cinema. The rhythm pulled me in. My hands and feet moved with the beat, and I felt like part of the crowd.

Luhrmann shows Elvis’s strong stage presence while also revealing the more personal side of a man living under constant public attention. In quieter moments, the film feels more personal, almost as if you are stepping into his memories rather than simply watching a documentary.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

The film also features performances of songs by other artists. When Can’t Help Falling in Love filled the cinema, I felt unexpectedly emotional. The experience became more than just watching a film — it felt shared. The audience no longer felt separate from the screen, but part of the performance. The music felt both shared and deeply personal, a tribute to a legacy that still connects with people today.

When Nearer, My God, to Thee begins to play, the mood becomes calm and reflective. The contrast with the earlier energetic performances is striking, showing a quieter and more vulnerable side of the icon. The film feels less like a documentary and more like a personal experience.

While researching the 2022 film Elvis, which starred Austin Butler in the title role, Luhrmann worked from an office at Graceland for 18 months. During this time, he found previously unseen Super 8 home footage in the archives. He also identified 59 hours of archival material from Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, documenting the 1970 Summer Festival in Las Vegas, as well as footage from the 1972 concert film Elvis on Tour.

“We found this audio of Elvis just talking very openly about his life, which he never did,” said Luhrmann. “We thought, ‘You know what? This is an opportunity.’”

In Elvis’s words: “I’d like to talk to you a little bit, ladies and gentlemen, about how I got in this business. There’s been a lot written and a lot said, but never from my side of the story… The image is one thing, and a human being is another. It’s very hard to live up to an image, I tell you…”

* Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.