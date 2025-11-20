Wicked lightning strikes again

Hold onto your broomsticks! ‘Wicked: For Good’ brings Oz to life with music, magic spells and drama, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

The world of Oz shines brighter than before in Wicked: For Good. This musical sequel, inspired by Gregory Maguire’s beloved novel, picks up right after the dramatic finale of the first instalment, Wicked, bringing back the magic, music, and characters that fans love. The movie is now showing in Ster-Kinekor cinemas, following its South African premiere last Sunday.

The moment the screen lit up, I was blown away. From the very first scene, the movie had the audience singing along, laughing, and gasping.

Some scenes were predictable, but that did not take anything away from the experience. What struck me was how each moment unfolded. Even when I sensed what was coming, the film delivered it with such flair, emotion, and power that I still found myself leaning forward, rapt, and drawn in. The transitions were magical. Each scene felt like it was ushered in on a wave of music, with the songs acting as emotional cues that deepened the impact instead of simply decorating it.

Director Jon M. Chu, alongside writers Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, delivers a cinematic experience that balances grandeur and intimacy. Ariana Grande returns as Glinda, radiant and powerful, while Cynthia Erivo reprises her role as Elphaba, fierce and passionate. Their chemistry is electric, rivalry and friendship intertwining in a dance of loyalty, truth, and power. Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and Ethan Slater round out a cast that brings depth and charm to Oz.

Chu’s vision contrasts two worlds: Glinda’s Emerald City sparkles with fame, influence, and glamour, while Elphaba navigates the shadows, risking everything to reveal the truth about the Wizard. The duality, light and darkness, illusion and justice, is at the heart of the film, giving it visual and emotional resonance. Moments like Glinda’s heartfelt line, “I’ve had so many friends, but only one that mattered,” remind me that beneath the magic lies a story about loyalty, courage, and the power of true friendship.

Musically, the film soars. Every song pulls you deeper into Oz, each scene buzzes with energy. The world feels alive and vivid, making it impossible to look away. Watching Wicked: For Good is like stepping back into your teenage years, the thrill, the excitement, the sheer joy of being swept up in a story bigger than yourself.

This sequel reimagines the beloved characters from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, bringing spectacle and emotion to the screen. The original Wicked wowed audiences last year with ten Academy Award nominations and wins for costume and production design, and the sequel continues that legacy with equal flair.

It is an unforgettable return. From the opening flourish to the final bow, this production proves a classic story can still deliver a powerful, modern spectacle on big screens.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.