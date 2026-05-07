Billie Eilish brings more than a concert to cinema

‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The tour (live in 3D)’ pulls viewers into the machinery, movement, and moments in between a live concert, Writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The tour (live in 3D), built around Billie Eilish’s 2024 album, is a 3D movie of a concert that plays like a visual extension of the artist’s inner world. It is not concerned with narrative but explores mood, texture, and emotional shifts, much like the Hit Me Hard and Soft album itself.

From the very beginning, the film establishes a tone that is haunting and delicate. The visuals mirror the sonic contrasts that define the album, moving between stark minimalism and moments of overwhelming intensity. One scene may feel almost weightless, with soft lighting and slow camera movement, while the next plunges into something darker and more claustrophobic.

The cinematography avoids unnecessary excess, often focusing closely on Billie herself, allowing small expressions and subtle gestures to carry emotional weight. There is a rawness to it that does not try to polish away imperfections, and that is where much of its power lies.

The sound design is, unsurprisingly, one of the film’s strongest elements. Tracks flow into one another with quality, creating a continuous emotional arc. There are moments where the music swells and fills every corner of the space, followed by quieter passages that feel almost fragile.

This dynamic range keeps the experience engaging, never allowing it to settle into predictability.

There is also an underlying sense of vulnerability throughout. Themes of identity, relationships, and self-reflection are present, but they are not spelled out in an obvious way. Instead, they emerge through imagery and tone.

It is not a film that will appeal to everyone. Those expecting a conventional storyline or clear structure may find it elusive. It requires patience and a willingness to sit with ambiguity. I did noticefeel that some sequences linger longer than necessary, which disrupts the pacing. However, even in those moments, there is a sense that the film is prioritising atmosphere over efficiency, which feels consistent with its overall approach.

Visually, there is a strong emphasis on contrast. Light and shadow are used to striking effect, often reinforcing the emotional tone of each segment. The use of colour is restrained, with certain hues appearing at key moments to heighten impact.

Eilish’s electric energy is undeniable, defined by a constant shifting of moods that felt natural throughout the performance. One of the most striking moments occurred during When the Party’s Over. Positioned high above the stage, almost as if caged, Eilish asked for total silence. In a stadium filled with thousands, the world simply stopped. The silence was so profound I could hear the hum of the air conditioning and the faint buzz of the amplifiers. When she finally broke that stillness, it felt like a physical weight lifting from the room. It is rare for an artist to command that level of control, and it was deeply impressive.

Another highlight was her performance of Ocean Eyes, alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell. Across the 23-song set, the audience remained completely present, cherishing every second. Billie’s interactivity resonates: she has a gift for making every fan feel like they truly belong.

I left the theater feeling as though I’d spent the night both in the front row and backstage with the crew. It was a masterclass in modern entertainment, where the technology is invisible, but the impact is massive. Leaving the venue felt like walking out of a therapy session and a club simultaneously, head buzzing with music, eyes exhausted from the lights, and emotions running high.

The film is directed by Billie Eilish, together with Oscar-winning James Cameron, who brought his signature “Avatar-level” depth to the visuals. While this made the 3D feel essential, Eilish kept the experience grounded. She truly lived up to her own mantra: “I want to be the artist that I would want to be a fan of.” She delivered more than just a concert.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The tour (live in 3D), film concert is now screening in cinemas across South Africa.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.