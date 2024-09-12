‘The Showerhead’ draws up SA history

The documentary takes viewers on a journey through SA’s political history, vividly captured in the cartoons of Jonathan Shapiro (Zapiro), writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

The new film The Showerhead depicts South Africa’s political history through the cartoons and voice of Jonathan Shapiro, known by his pen name , Zapiro. His passion for freedom of speech and truth resonates throughout the documentary, evident in his narration.

The Showerhead is named for its significant focus on former President Jacob Zuma’s tumultuous career, marked by corruption and controversy. Zapiro’s work, particularly his iconic “shower head” motif, which emerged from Zuma’s infamous 2006 testimony during his rape trial, symbolises the lasting stains on Zuma’s reputation.

The “showerhead,” became a recurring feature in his depictions of Zuma’s mistakes and scandals. Notably, it only appears on Zuma’s head in the cartoons when he makes blunders and disappears when he behaves correctly. Zapiro’s cartoons are not only humorous but also deeply informative, often conveying harsh political truths. His work raises awareness about critical issues, using satire to deliver strong political messages. As one of the greatest cartoonists in history, Zapiro uses his platform effectively to critique Zuma’s presidency.

The man behind the pen

The documentary follows Zapiro’s journey from his early days as a political prisoner and liberation artist during Apartheid to his role as a champion of free expression. Internationally recognised for his incisive editorial cartoons, Zapiro began his career as an activist, using his art to critique corruption, censorship, and the erosion of democratic values. The film dives into his extensive body of work, revealing his transformation from an anti-apartheid activist to a fearless commentator on post-Mandela South Africa.

Cartoon and voice

Throughout the movie, Zapiro comments on events and cartoons relating to them. In one cartoon, Zuma is depicted at a podium, oblivious to the shadow of his past looming over him, while a mixed audience reacts with laughter and disdain. Zapiro speaks about how the powerful image underscores how Zuma’s tainted credibility is being repeatedly undermined by his own actions.

Hearing Zaprio speak about this cartoon creates an overwhelming sense of disbelief and frustration. The inescapable weight of past mistakes casts a shadow that lingers, staining every effort towards leadership or progress. There’s a sadness in witnessing someone striving to rise above their past, only to be continually tethered by their own missteps.

The film explores the ongoing relevance of Zapiro’s work in contemporary SA, highlighting the country’s struggles with free speech and political accountability. As Zapiro himself says, “I tend to go into attack mode when others trample on people’s rights.” His cartoons are characterised by sharp wit and brutal honesty, often using satire to expose political truths and critique those in power.

One of Zapiro’s most impactful themes is his depiction of “Lady Justice,” a metaphor for the SA justice system, which appears frequently in his work as a distressed figure subjected to violence. This powerful imagery symbolises how the judiciary was pressured and undermined during Zuma’s rape trial and subsequent corruption scandals. The “Lady Justice” cartoons, particularly the 2008 piece that led to a R5-million defamation lawsuit from Zuma (dropped in 2013), starkly convey the systemic erosion of justice in the face of political power.

My heart sinks each time I see the woman in Zapiro’s “Lady Justice” cartoon. It’s hard not to feel the weight of the critique in the cartoon, especially when hearing Zapiro speak about it in the movie. This isn’t just about the woman being assaulted, it’s about how powerful political organisations are pressuring and undermining the legal system, all to protect their leader during his rape trial and corruption scandals.

Despite legal battles and attempts to silence him, Zapiro’s legacy endures as a testament to his unwavering commitment to truth and freedom of speech. His art continues to serve as a bold response to those who seek to suppress dissent, amplifying the voices of the silenced and holding power to account. The “shower head” motif remains a potent symbol of the political landscape during Zuma’s presidency, encapsulating the damage of dishonesty and failed leadership.

Cast

The Showerhead is directed by South African-born Craig Tanner and produced by Anant Singh of Videovision Entertainment.

Where to watch

The Showerhead is streaming at Ster-Kinekor from today (13 September 2024).

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx.