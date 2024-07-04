‘Quiet Place’ prequel haunts the viewer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Quiet Place: Day One, an apocalyptic horror movie currently screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas, spotlights the tremendous talent of Kenyan Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, one of the African continent’s biggest stars. It is both a prequel to and a spin-off from the Quiet Place movies.

Nyong’o confidently takes on the fragile part of the poet Samira, known as Sam, who is quietly battling cancer and living out her days in a Harlem hospice with her cat, Frodo.

As Sam confronts her illness, she is taken on a rare outing by Reuben (Alex Wolff), a compassionate hospice worker. Their venture into town to watch a puppet show triggers strong emotions, prompting Sam to leave the theatre abruptly. While walking around the shops, she bumps into Reuben and reminds him of the pizza he promised. Suddenly, they see spaceships flying in, followed by bombings and aliens wreaking havoc over New York City.

The aliens, hypersensitive to noise, plunge the world into a haunting new reality where survival hinges on absolute silence. Even 9 decibels of sound can set them off. Communication shifts to gestures and written words, and every movement becomes a delicate dance to avoid detection. Amid this quiet apocalypse, Sam’s determination to secure her medication leads her on a perilous journey, with Frodo by her side, navigating a landscape where even the slightest sound can be deadly.

The aliens’ fear of water and inability to swim prompt authorities to destroy bridges to slow down the aliens. An evacuation plan by boat from South Street Seaport is set in motion, but the movement of large crowds creates noise, attracting the aliens and causing a deadly stampede. In the chaos, Sam is separated from Frodo.

The film effectively portrays the tension of living in silence, where every gesture and expression carries weight. Moments of peril and heartache unfold as Sam, Frodo, and a newfound ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), navigate the eerie streets, evading the alien threat. Their bond underscore’s themes of resilience and the human spirit’s drive for connection amid palpable fear and suspense.

The movie stands out for its intimate portrayal of survival. Through Lupita Nyong’o’s poignant performance and John Krasinski’s skilled direction, the film balances heart-wrenching loss with moments of unexpected humour and creativity. The eerie silence of this new world grips viewers, making each scene a breathless experience where danger lurks in every shadow.

Frodo, a silent purrer who never meows, showcases the intelligence of cats in understanding when to be quiet, aiding in their survival together.

As the prequel unfolds with breathtaking unpredictability, it showcases not only the strength of its characters but also the depth of its storytelling. The immersive scenes has viewers holding their breath along with the characters hiding from danger.

The movie also stars African born actors like, Djimon Hounsou and Eliane Umuhire and helmed by producers like John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski who is also a director of the movie. A Quiet Place: Day One delivers thrills and emotional resonance in equal measure.

*Angelique Mogotlane is a Content Manager at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow her on Twitter @Angelique135i.