Swap between combat modes in ‘Flowstone Saga’

The pixel role-playing game, featuring a distinct combat system wherein players battle a series of different enemies, is now out on Steam.

Flowstone Saga, a new 16-bit Japanese game, is now out on Steam. It features a combat system that allows players to switch between real-time and turn-based combat, incorporating puzzle mechanics. Players battle pirates, giant beetles, and a mysterious axolotl.

The roleplaying game transports players into the world of Ocean’s End, where they take on the role of Mirai, a spirited heroine on a journey of discovery.

In addition to building her party and the town of New Riverstone, Mirai must embrace her newfound powers to overcome a range of challenges in the pixel world.

Key features include:

Multiple biomes.

Accessibility features, including multiple difficulty levels and a turn-based “Hold” mode.

The ability to expand and personalise the hub town of New Riverstone.

Quirky mini-games.

Co-op assist mode, allowing friends to join the battle.

Customisation options, including equipment, perk trees, and job systems.

Development

Flowstone Saga is created by Impact Gameworks, a studio founded by Andrew Aversa in 2016. They developed the roguelike dungeon crawler Tangledeep, which is set in the same universe as Flowstone Saga.

Pricing and availability

Flowstone Saga is currently available on Steam with a 20% launch discount at R134.40 (ending 3 October 2024).

* Visit the Steam page here.