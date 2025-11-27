‘Heart and Hustle’ delivers SA drama anthology

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The production’s four stories track lives shaped by return, grief, abuse, and ambition, from lovers turned rivals to families at breaking point.

The Heart and Hustle film anthology pulls four South African short films into one hard-hitting showcase of love, grief, trauma, and ambition.

The production company Hartzenberg Films, founded by Enrico Hartzenberg, has secured a multi-title exhibition agreement with film exhibitor Ster-Kinekor to bring the collection to select cinemas until 7 December 2025.

At Heart and Hustle’s centre is Ou Ses: Elke Move Tel , a tense and deeply human story about survival and redemption. The anthology includes three of Hartzenberg Films’ most acclaimed short films Sister Dinges , After Quiet, and Mr. Isaacs .

Heart and Hustle anthology

The short films aim to embody the dual spirit at the core of Heart and Hustle. Heart reflects the emotional depth and humanity that ground each story, while hustle shows the resilience, drive, and determination to rise above adversity.

Set on the Cape Flats, Ou Ses: Elke Move Tel follows Charles as he returns home after serving time for a crime he did not commit. When he arrives, he finds that his family home has been taken over by the very man who betrayed him. While the backdrop may be gritty, the story is about courage, legacy, and what it means to fight for the ones you love. It aims to offer a fresh, emotionally charged perspective that transcends the familiar tropes of Cape Flats cinema.

Sister Dinges tells the story of Marshall, a grieving queer man who navigates family turmoil to fulfill his mother’s cremation wish, only to be triggered into a revenge quest after a homophobic attack.

In After Quiet, Jason intervenes to help Anele escape her abusive family. In doing so, he is forced to confront his own buried trauma and the silence that has defined his life, risking everything to break the cycle of abuse.

Mr. Isaacs follows Tauriq Isaacs, a talented young soccer player who struggles with a family secret that leads him down a destructive path, threatening his promising future and the relationships he holds dear.

Ster-Kinekor and independent cinema

Ster-Kinekor says the collaboration between the film exhibitor and Hartzenberg Films represents one of the most ambitious undertakings yet by an independent filmmaker, giving underrepresented voices, often unheard in mainstream cinema, a powerful national stage.

“We’re thrilled to support emerging talent such as Enrico and Hartzenberg Films,” says Lynne Wylie, Ster-Kinekor chief marketing officer. “Screening local films in cinema is vital to keeping the culture of cinema-going alive in South Africa, and we’re proud to play a role in showcasing stories that reflect the richness and complexity of our communities.”

Hartzenberg says: “This exhibition agreement isn’t just a win for Ou Ses: Elke Move Tel or Heart & Hustle. It’s a powerful affirmation that our stories – urgent, emotional, and deeply rooted in the South African experience – deserve to be seen on the big screen. It’s proof that independent voices can thrive when given the right platform.”

Hartzenberg will host meet-and-greet sessions at Baywest on 30 November, Garden Route Mall on 2 December, and at Rosebank Nouveau on 4 December. The events aim to offer audiences an opportunity to engage with the filmmaker, celebrate local cinema, and gain insight into the stories and creative vision behind Heart and Hustle.