WesBank puts time at the wheel

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Owning a car adds costs, but it offers predictable travel and lets commuters place a clearer value on their time.

Every day, millions of South Africans make their way to work by car, taxi, train, e hailing or on foot, often focusing on the rand cost while overlooking the time it takes.

However, according to WesBank, time is a resource we cannot earn back, yet it seldom shapes daily travel decisions.

“Mobility is not just about getting from A to B,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank head of marketing and communications. “It’s about what that journey costs you in time, in money and in quality of life.”

The cost of time

According to a recent study by the University of Cape Town, South Africans spend between 30 and 60 minutes travelling one way to work. That’s roughly 7.5 hours a week or the equivalent of four full working days each month. Over a year, that adds up to more than 360 hours, or 15 full days spent commuting.

The same study shows that walking accounts for over 55% of all trips in the country. For many, this is not a choice. One in three South Africans cannot afford other transport options, increasing the time cost significantly, especially for lower-income households.

“Every extra hour spent commuting is an hour away from family, rest or personal growth,” says Gaoaketse. “That’s part of the real cost of mobility.

The cost of choice

Whether one drives, uses e-hailing or relies on public transport, each option comes with trade-offs:

E-hailing: Two trips a day at around R80 each totals about R3,200 per month. It offers flexibility but costs can rise quickly.

Gautrain: A Pretoria-to-Sandton round trip costs R120 to R140 a day, adding up to R2,800 to R3,500 per month. One gains comfort and reliability but are tied to fixed routes.

Minibus taxis: At R15 to R25 per trip, this adds up to R600 to R1,000 monthly. It’s affordable but less predictable in terms of time and safety.

The value of ownership

Owning a vehicle brings control, independence and the ability to plan your day with fewer restrictions. While repayments, fuel, insurance and maintenance add to one’s budget, they can bring predictability.

“When people have a clear picture of their mobility costs, they can make smarter decisions,” says Gaoaketse. “That’s why WesBank offers tools and insights that turn car ownership into a confident choice.”

WesBank’s Vehicle Finance Calculator aims to help customers understand affordability before they commit. Through partnerships with brands like Geely Auto, GWM and JAC Motors, WesBank aims to ensure that more affordable vehicle options are available.

Rethinking mobility

More South Africans are choosing hybrid mobility lifestyles. Some use smaller, fuel-efficient cars during the week and switch to e-hailing services for weekends or social outings. Others combine public transport with e-hailing to manage first and last-mile travel.

Many families have downscaled to owning one car, balancing affordability with flexibility by co-ordinating schedules or supplementing with lift clubs and other transport options.

“Mobility is personal,” he says. “There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. It’s about finding the combination that gives you freedom and balance.”

According to WesBank, mobility is about more than travelling from A to B; it is about empowerment. The most affordable option might cost hours of time, while the most convenient might stretch a budget. The bank says the real win lies in choosing what works for one’s life.