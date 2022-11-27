Wednesday brings woe to the Adams family

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A horror series about Wednesday, a smart, cynical teenager from the Addams Family, is now streaming on Netflix.

Wednesday is a family fantasy series based on the Addams family movies, directed by the legendary Tim Burton. It stars Jenna Marie Ortega, playing the title character, who is obsessed with death and woe.

A wicked prank gets Wednesday Addams expelled from school, and her parents ship her off to Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where they had fallen in love. Wednesday attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.

Ortega, an American actress, began her career as a child actress, receiving recognition for her role as young Jane on The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin (2014–2019).

Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Four out of the episodes are directed by Tim Burton, who also serves as executive producer. Others are directed by Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall.

The eight episodes streaming on Netflix are: