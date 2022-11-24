Stream of the Day
Puleng digs deeper into the truth
The mystery of a missing sister sparks more drama at Parkhurst as Season 3 of Blood & Water starts streaming on Netflix today.
Blood & Water is a South African teen crime series set in Cape Town. It follows a girl who transfers to an elite school, Parkhurst, when she suspects one of the students may be her sister, who was abducted as a baby.
Developed by Gambit Films for Netflix, it stars Amamkele Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Gail Mabalane. Qamata, a South African actress known for her role as Buhle Ndaba in the Mzansi Magic series Gomora, stars as Puleng Khumalo in Blood & Water. Ama Qamata plays Puleng in the series Blood & Water. Season 3 is directed by Nosipho Dumisa, a South African writer, director and producer.
In Season 1, Puleng sets out to prove that a private-school swimming star is her sister. Season 2 ends in a cliffhanger, with Nwabisa being grabbed by a group of armed thugs while on her way to the police station.
In Season 3, Puleng and Fiks continue to search for a lost loved one, but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger. It starts streaming today on Netflix.
Season 3 features these 6 episodes:
- Re-Orientation
- The Recruit
- Blind Spot
- Out of the Shadows
- Mayfair
- A Tale of Two Sisters