Wave Race 64:Make Some Waves!

It’s time to get wet and wild because the Wave Race 64 game is sailing to the Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Wave Race 64 –Nintendo Switch Online library! Choose from one of four watercraft racers with distinct abilities and feel the rumble of the waves across nine scenic courses. Try to capture glory in Championship Mode, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode. Plus, racing conditions will change with the weather, and the water will respond to the way you race! Wave Race 64 splashes down on Nintendo Switch for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on August 19.

The player races on a personal watercraft while skillfully manoeuvring the boat around numerous buoys on a number of courses throughout the game. There is also a multiplayer mode where two players may compete against one another on a predetermined track. The Controller Pak, which enables players to move stored game data from one game cartridge to another, is supported by the game.