Marvel Studios in partnership with Disney+ announce the release of She-Hulk

Based on the She-Hulk comic book character, Jessica Gao’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is an American television series for the Disney+ streaming service. It is the ninth TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), created by Marvel Studios, and it follows the same timeline as the franchise’s movies. It centres on Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman cases and who later transforms into the green superhero She-Hulk. Gao is the team’s chief writer, while Kat Coiro is in charge of directing. Along with Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Tim Roth, Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the movie.

Gao was recruited in November after She-August Hulk’s 2019 announcement, with the last nine episodes airing on October 13. Nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be released starting on August 18 and ending on October 13. The MCU’s Phase Four television series finale is this one. Despite conflicting reactions to the series’ CGI, the series got generally excellent reviews, with particular acclaim for Maslany’s portrayal and the cheerful tone.