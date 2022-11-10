Wakanda Forever cast and crew descend on Lagos black carpet

Danai Gurira (Okoye) greets fans at the Lagos Premiere

Nigeria played host to the Black Panther movie’s official African premiere this week – with cast members in attendance.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens in African theatres today, was given a special “home” treatment this week.

The filmmakers and cast of the Marvel Studios production celebrated the film’s release at its first official African premiere, at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos.

They included Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, al musici and local musicians featured in the film, Seni Saraki, Teni Zaccheaus, Bloody Civilian, P Priime, Cracker Mallo, Lady Donli, LMBSKN, Bolaji Williams, Olamiji “G-Lammy” Sodiya, Uzo Nwabudike and DBN Gogo.

It was described as a “black carpet” premiere event.

(L to R) Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 6 November in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by StillMoving.net for Disney)

Johannesburg played host to the South African premiere of the movie, welcoming local veteran actor Connie Chiume (Mining tribe elder Zawavari), Dr Ernest Khalema (language and cultural consultant on the film) and local artists from the Soundtrack: Busiswa, Sino Msolo, Unlimited Soul, EltonK, Young Stunna and Kamo Mphela.

Guests were treated to a special rendition of No Woman No Cry, performed by the Mzanzi Youth choir, as well as immersive activations.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film in both East and West Africa. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans welcome back some familiar faces while being introduced to brand new characters.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.