Wakanda Forever trailer released

The Black Panther sequel will be released on 11 November, promising to be the big movie of the holiday season

A new trailer for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, dropped during a basketball commercial in the United States last weekend, and was viewed more than 4-million times in the following week.

Wakanda fans worldwide can expect to see the cast of the original Black Panther film take to cinema after creating the franchise sequel – minus its biggest star.

The sequel sees Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje warriors fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it. The Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom .

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theatres on 11 November 11 2022.