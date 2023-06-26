Abarth goes on ‘Mission: Impossible’

The sportiness of the car brand combined with the fast-paced franchise at the Rome Premiere of the next instalment.

The Abarth universe and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One came together in Rome last week for the long-awaited premiere of the next installment of the franchise.

Abarth appeared alongside the stars on the red carpet for the premiere of the new film, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The event took place on 19 June in Rome, with other locations in which the film was shot, such as London and Abu Dhabi, to follow. The film, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, opens in cinemas worldwide on 12 July.

Two main characters shared the spotlight during the premiere in the romantic Piazza di Spagna: the legendary 1960s Fiat 500 Abarth, which enthusiasts immediately recognized from one of the movie’s climactic scenes; and the New Abarth 500e, an irreverent and completely electric model featuring an appealing sharp design, which was located in front of the red carpet leading to the auditorium.

The collaboration between Abarth and Mission: Impossible came out of a desire to emphasise the common feelings that both brands have always shared and expressed: exciting driving, adrenaline, power, and extraordinary performance.

These comon values will be narrated in detail in a new TV spot created in partnership with this installment of Mission: Impossible. Abarth says the launch of the New Abarth 500e is a demonstration that an exciting, emotional, and fun to drive electric Abarth is a Mission Possible, because “Abarth makes the impossible possible”.

Darting through the mazy streets of Rome, the original 1960s model turns into the new electric model in the ad.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

South Africa features prominently in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which was filmed here in 2022.

Some of the locations used for filming included the Blyde River Canyon, the Drakensberg mountains, and the city of Cape Town. McQuarrie, said that he was drawn to South Africa because of its “stunning natural beauty” and “rich history”.