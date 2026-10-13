T-Roc and roll: VW takes scenic route to tech world

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volkswagen T-Roc has grown up, gone digital and acquired a few new tricks, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Taking the Volkswagen T-Roc along South Africa’s scenic West Coast was a good opportunity to get to know the second-generation SUV beyond its fresh face.

Some cars get a nip and tuck, a new set of wheels and a marketing team determined to convince everyone that the vehicle is entirely new. The second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc is not playing that game. The T-Roc has had a substantial overhaul, with more space, a redesigned cabin and a serious injection of technology.

I drove the new T-Roc along the scenic West Coast of South Africa, where the changing landscapes provided a lovely backdrop for getting acquainted with the vehicle.

The T-Roc has grown by 122 mm in length, while its wheelbase has increased by 28 mm. These are not numbers to set the pulse racing, but the extra dimensions improve the proportions and create more room inside.

The exterior has received a more distinctive lighting signature. At the front, LED headlights are joined by a continuous light strip and an illuminated Volkswagen badge. It gives the T-Roc a recognisable face, particularly after dark.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The lighting treatment continues at the rear, where two-part LED combination lamps are linked by another illuminated strip. Higher-specification models also get an illuminated Volkswagen logo.

It is a good example of how lighting has become more than a way to see and be seen. It is now part of a vehicle’s identity, and manufacturers are using it to make their models recognisable even when the rest of the vehicle is sitting in the shadows.

South African buyers have three versions to choose from: Life, R-Line and R-Line Black Style. Each brings a different mix of styling and equipment.

The Life comes with 16-inch Bilbao alloy wheels, LED headlights, black roof rails, Park Assist, a rear-view camera, a 10.3-inch infotainment system and a Digital Cockpit. Ten-colour ambient lighting adds a little atmosphere to the cabin, because even a dashboard apparently needs options for setting the mood.

The R-Line turns up the sporty styling, with distinctive exterior and interior details, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, 18-inch Coventry alloy wheels and sports comfort seats. It also adds further technology and convenience features.

At the top of the styling stakes, the R-Line Black Style gets black mirror caps, black exterior detailing, black roof rails, privacy glass and black alloy wheels. It is the option for those who prefer their SUV with a darker wardrobe. And it is this version that I drove.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The biggest transformation became apparent when I settled into the driver’s seat. Volkswagen has redesigned the dashboard, improved the materials and created a cleaner layout that looks far more contemporary.

The aim is to make the important information easier to access without turning the dashboard into a collection of buttons, switches and screens competing for attention.

Depending on specification, the infotainment display measures either 10.3 inches or 12.9 inches. The larger screen provides more space for navigation, media and connected functions, while the Digital Cockpit puts driving information directly in front of the driver.

This separation of duties makes sense. I could keep an eye on essential driving information while using the central screen for entertainment and navigation. Ideally, technology should make life easier rather than require a short course before every journey.

One of the more interesting additions is the Drive Experience Dial, which gives the driver access to driving profiles and infotainment functions. It offers a more tactile way to interact with selected settings.

As always, my favourite feature was the electrically adjustable seats. I did not need arm muscle to get comfortable. This feature is particularly useful when a vehicle has more than one regular driver, saving everyone from repeatedly adjusting the seat to find that elusive sweet spot.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Connectivity is central to the new T-Roc’s technology package. Wireless App-Connect allows compatible smartphones to connect without the need to plug in a cable. However, it seems Android Auto still requires the inevitable cable. At least, my phone did.

USB charging ports capable of delivering up to 45W are a practical addition. Modern smartphones, tablets and other portable devices can be demanding little creatures when it comes to battery life, so faster charging is useful on longer journeys.

Driver assistance technology has become an increasingly important part of the modern motoring experience, and the new T-Roc offers a substantial collection of systems.

Park Assist and a rear-view camera are standard, helping with the less glamorous business of squeezing an SUV into a parking space. The optional IQ.Drive package adds a broader selection of electronic assistance systems.

These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert and an exit warning system. Lane Keeping System with Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist are also included in the package.

The five-seat SUV offers a 475-litre luggage compartment, while its increased exterior dimensions and longer wheelbase create more space inside.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Under the bonnet, South African models are powered by a 1.4 TSI petrol engine producing 110 kW and 250 Nm of torque. Maximum torque is available between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm, and the engine is paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.

The combination gives the T-Roc a conventional petrol-powered heart beneath all its digital sophistication. The eight-speed transmission also provides a broad spread of ratios for different driving conditions.

Driving it along the West Coast highlighted the kind of role the T-Roc is designed to fill: an SUV for everyday life that can comfortably turn a routine trip into a scenic outing.

*Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI Life R599,900

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line R689,900

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI R-Line Black Style R709,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.